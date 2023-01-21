ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A very bad day’: Roberto De Zerbi criticises referee after Brighton draw at Leicester

By Nick Mashiter
 2 days ago

Boss Roberto De Zerbi hit out at referee Thomas Bramall after Brighton and Hove Albion were denied a penalty at Leicester City .

Evan Ferguson’s late leveller earned the Seagulls a deserved point in their 2-2 Premier League draw at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes rallied after Kaoru Mitoma’s brilliant opener as Marc Albrighton and Harvey Barnes put them 2-1 up.

But De Zerbi felt the visitors should have had a penalty after Luke Thomas tripped Danny Welbeck in the second half before Barnes struck.

The manager – who was booked on the touchline – was upset after referee Bramall failed to award the Seagulls a spot-kick and felt the official made a mistake.

“Today was a bad day for the referee, a very bad day,” he said, as the Seagulls climbed to sixth in the Premier League table.

“I don’t like to speak about referees so much or to cry about the referee after the game. I hate (it), I don’t like the people who cry about the referee but today it is clearly a penalty.

“I’m not able to understand what the referee was watching. If you want you can help me because I don’t understand. There is VAR but I don’t know if it was working or not.

“It’s an important point. I know football and I know sometimes you can lose this game and I think we deserved to win.

“We played better than Leicester in the second half. There was only one team on the pitch, but we could lose the game because we made some mistakes.

“I’m happy for the performance of the players, I’m proud of the way we played after Leicester’s second goal.”

Jan Paul Van Hecke headed the ball over before Mitoma created a brilliant opener after 27 minutes.

Brighton sliced through the Foxes midfield with ease and Pervis Estupinan found Mitoma on the left.

The Japan international was given far too much space by Timothy Castagne and he cut inside to find the top corner from 20 yards.

Brighton were comfortable but their lead lasted just nine minutes when Albrighton fired in at the far post after Barnes and Youri Tielemans had been denied.

De Zerbi wanted the penalty early in the second half and was booked for his protests. Solly March then blazed over from 12 yards and it was a costly miss as Leicester grabbed the lead when Barnes hooked in at the far post after Thomas touched on Albrighton’s corner.

Brighton were smarting – having been so dominant – and Ward denied March and Alexis Mac Allister before Ferguson levelled with two minutes left when he guided in a fine header from Estupinan’s cross.

“We should have won the game but it (coming from behind) is important,” said Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers . “Now moving into the second half of the season every point counts.

“I’m disappointed with the first goal because we gave the ball away cheaply. It’s a quality we lack, but he scores a great goal.

“At this level you have to have a pride with the ball. Not enough of our players care enough when they have it. You have to deal with the ball at the highest level.

“Then it’s about a response, we spoke about it, that if we went behind it was a chance to show our spirit.

“The players fought right to the end. They were probably out on their feet a little bit. Overall the spirit was there and we had some of our players back.”

SB Nation

Starting XI: Arsenal vs Manchester United

Everything you need to know ahead of Sunday’s fixture:. (1) Manchester United’s nine-game consecutive winning run in all competitions came to an end after conceding an injury-time equaliser against Crystal Palace midweek. Midfielder Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring in the 44th minute but failed to extend their lead for the rest of the match. Michael Olise was the man for Crystal Palace who responded in the dying minutes of the match and snatched an equaliser in emphatic fashion after drifting the ball past David De Gea through a 25-yards free kick.
BBC

Transfer news: Wolves warn Liverpool over Neves

Wolverhampton Wanderers have told Liverpool they have no intention of selling 25-year-old Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves this month. (Football Insider), external.
The Independent

Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Eddie Nketiah wins it

Arsenal overcame another tough challenge in the pursuit of the Premier League title as they beat Erik ten Hag’s resurgent Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon in a pulsating match. Eddie Nketiah pounced at the last to put away his second goal of the game and clinch a 3-2 victory. Manchester United had scored first through Marcus Rashford’s long-range finish, before Nketiah equalised, and Arsenal took the lead courtesy of a fine solo strike from Bukayo Saka, the England forward firing home from 25 yards to make it 2-1 to the Gunners. Lisandro Martinez headed home an equaliser for the visitors but Nketiah’s late winner was the least Arsenal deserved as they extended their lead at the top of the table.Follow all the reaction after Arsenal beat Man Utd in the Premier League: Read More Erling Haaland is ‘not a player to be dropped’ for Man City, says Pep Guardiola
BBC

Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m

Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman, 32, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves' fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers. Wolves,...
BBC

Analysis: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea

Liverpool’s display in the goalless draw with Chelsea once again highlighted the loss of the intensity that made them so feared for so long. The snap and spark has gone out of their game and how it showed in a truly dreadful game at a freezing Anfield. Jurgen Klopp...
The Independent

Harry Kane v Jimmy Greaves: How Tottenham’s joint record goalscorers compare

Harry Kane equalled Jimmy Greaves’ all-time record of 266 goals for Tottenham with the winner in Monday night’s 1-0 Premier League triumph at Fulham.Kane’s goalsPremier League football has brought 198 of Kane’s goals, ranking him third in the competition’s history under that branding behind Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney.That includes three Golden Boot awards, for the 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2020-21 seasons – also leading the league in assists in the latter campaign. He did not win the award for his most prolific season, with his 30 goals in 2017-18 beaten by Mohamed Salah’s 32 for Liverpool, though it did help...
NBC Sports

Haaland’s hat trick leads Manchester City past Wolves

Manchester City eased past Wolves thanks to a hat trick from Erling Haaland as they continue to hunt down Premier League leaders Arsenal. Haaland scored once in the first half and twice early in the second as City were superior from start to finish. Haaland’s treble (his fourth of the Premier League season) moves him on to 25 goals from just 19 PL appearances.
BBC

Southampton v Newcastle: Carabao Cup semi-final not enough, says Eddie Howe

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says reaching a semi-final is "not enough" as his side prepare to face Southampton for a place in the Carabao Cup final. The Magpies have not won a major domestic trophy since 1955 but Howe says his side are "desperate for the next step". Newcastle travel...
CBS Sports

Tottenham vs. Fulham odds, prediction, start time: English Premier League picks, best bets for Jan. 23, 2023

It doesn't get any easier for either team Monday when Tottenham visit Craven Cottage to face Fulham in an English Premier League match. Both squads come off losses against top-four teams, with Spurs playing the league's top two in consecutive matches. Tottenham (10-3-7) lost both but sit fifth in the Premier League table, two points ahead of Fulham (9-4-7). Spurs followed a 2-0 loss to league leader Arsenal last Sunday by blowing a two-goal lead in a 4-2 setback to Manchester City on Thursday. The Cottagers saw a four-match league win streak snapped when they suffered a 1-0 loss last Sunday. The teams met at Hotspur Stadium in September, and Spurs came away with a 2-1 victory.
The Independent

Bruno Guimaraes disappointment with draw at Palace shows Newcastle have changed

Bruno Guimaraes has noticed a shift in the way other clubs treat Newcastle amid the Magpies’ meteoric rise up the Premier League table.Saturday’s goalless draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park ensured his side extended their unbeaten run to 15 games and moved into third place, at least until the conclusion of Manchester United’s trip to Arsenal on Sunday.Patrick Vieira’s 12th-placed Eagles will likely be content to have picked up a point in a contest largely dominated by the visitors, but the Magpies midfielder was adamant his side expected more of themselves.“It’s hard to say this but I think Crystal...
BBC

Frank Lampard: Everton manager sacked after defeat by West Ham

Everton have sacked manager Frank Lampard after less than a year in charge at Goodison Park. Defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham United on Saturday was Everton's ninth loss in 12 Premier League games. They are second from bottom of the table with 15 points from 20 matches, above Southampton...
NBC Sports

Fulham vs Tottenham: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

Fulham can climb into 5th place in the Premier League table with a win over currently 5th-place Tottenham at Craven Cottage on Monday (watch live, 3 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). After winning promotion back to the Premier League last spring, Fulham (31 points) have already...
NBC Sports

Southampton vs Newcastle, League Cup semifinal: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Southampton host Newcastle in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Tuesday, with these two Premier League teams having very different seasons. Nathan Jones and Saints are bottom of the Premier League table but cup competitions have provided them with respite in recent weeks. Their impressive home win against Manchester City to reach the semis shows what they’re capable of and although Premier League safety is their main priority, Saints have been a pretty decent cup team recently with two FA Cup semifinals, one League Cup final and now this League Cup semifinal over the past seven seasons.
The Comeback

Soccer world reacts to Everton sacking Frank Lampard

With Everton FC currently 19th in the English Premier League, the club has elected to sack manager Frank Lampard, per multiple reports. David Ornstein of The Athletic reported that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri decided to part ways with the former Chelsea star, despite “huge respect and loyalty inside the club” and an”appreciation for difficult circumstances faced” Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to Everton sacking Frank Lampard appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 21

The Premier League weekend delivered tension from the 0-0 between giants that started it through the 90th-minute winner for a giant that ended it (well, until Monday’s fight between Fulham and Spurs). Liverpool and Chelsea couldn’t be divided, as injuries didn’t help either side, while Arsenal overcame a blown...
