Alec Baldwin news - live: Actor to continue filming Rust after involuntary manslaughter charges

By Andrea Blanco,Annabel Nugent,Inga Parkel and Graeme Massie
 4 days ago

Alec Baldwin will continue to film Rust as he faces involuntary manslaughter charges in the on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Melina Spadone, an attorney for the production of the western, confirmed the news on Friday to CNN , adding that “on-set safety supervisors and union crew members ... will bar any use of working weapons or any ammunition.”

Mr Baldwin is one of three cast and crew members facing charges over the accidental shooting, New Mexico prosecutors announced on Thursday. Rust’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter, while first assistant director David Halls has already agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.

A person with knowledge of the film had previously told The New York Times that Baldwin would still serve as the film’s lead and Joel Souza, who was wounded in the shooting, will return as director.

Thursday’s decision comes more than 15 months after the fatal October 2021 shooting, when a gun held by Baldwin discharged on set. A single bullet struck Souza in the shoulder before fatally striking Hutchins in the chest.

Baldwin has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and maintained that he was told the gun was “cold”.

