California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinCalifornia State
Zach and Madison Were Preparing for Their Wedding When He Was Diagnosed With Cancer. But the Couple Didn’t Let that WinGochi EzFort Collins, CO
Trails north of Nederland to close for slash pile burningMatt WhittakerBoulder County, CO
Drink beer and learn calligraphy at this Arvada breweryBrittany AnasArvada, CO
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Colorado's most famous nature photographer donates life work to public domain
For the past eight months at his home in the Summit County hills, John Fielder spent most every morning and afternoon sifting through photographs tucked away for decades. They were transparencies from his years of hauling heavy film equipment deep into Colorado's backcountry. The transparencies needed paring down — duplicates in which the exposure and/or contrast wasn't quite right. Fielder estimated copies to number around 150,000, with another 50,000 or so from his digital days after 2008.
Leader team meets future journalists at New Meridian High School
The Longmont Leader editorial team met with classes at New Meridian High School on Tuesday for a Q&A session, in which students asked many thoughtful questions about local news and the media industry at large. Longmont Leader Editor Macie May started off the session describing what it’s like to build...
This Colorado Building Was Named The Ugliest In The State
Travel A Lot spilled the tea on every state's ugliest building, from administrative offices to popular museums.
1310kfka.com
Northern Colorado Regional Airport expansion plans in jeopardy
A multi-million-dollar plan to revamp Northern Colorado Regional Airport could fall through if Loveland and Fort Collins don’t pay up. Each jurisdiction must pay $1 million to fund the terminal expansion that’s slated to cost $25 million. Federal CARES Act money will fund the rest of the expansion. Loveland has agreed to pay $1 million if Fort Collins does – but Fort Collins hasn’t committed. The Coloradoan reports Fort Collins City Council remains concerned about the lack of commercial air service at the airport and the airport’s overall viability. Get more details at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
SNAP maximum allotments to end in March
Most Boulder County residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits will soon see a reduction in their monthly food assistance amounts. The U.S. Congress will be rolling back maximum allotments from the pandemic, reducing benefits by an average of $90 per month for each person enrolled in the program.
No-strings-attached cash assistance goes to hundreds of Denver residents
For a few hundred members of Denver’s unhoused population, the Denver Basic Income Project has provided an opportunity for stability they haven’t been able to secure on their own. Mark Donovan, founder of the Denver Basic Income Project, said the project intends to explore the impact direct cash assistance can have on encouraging “a healthier […] The post No-strings-attached cash assistance goes to hundreds of Denver residents appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Do People in Ft Collins Actually Know What Cache la Poudre Means?
Governor Jared Polis tweeted a bit of a pop quiz the other day... To be fair, he never really followed up with an answer and let's just say I don't have the patience to count. So I Googled it, and still couldn't come up with a correct answer. BUT... I...
Popular Colorado BBQ Festival Is Back For Summer Of 2023
It's been a cold winter so far in Colorado thus far, but when summer returns, things will heat up again for this long-standing Colorado Bar-B-Que event. We can already smell it... Popular Colorado BBQ Event Returns For The Summer Of 2023. It's 30 degrees outside as I write this, with...
Longmont's Winter Walkabout returns
Local musical artists will fill Longmont's downtown with good vibes once again during the Winter Walkabout Music Showcase. The showcase will feature 40 performances by talent from Longmont, Boulder County and the Front Range. Thirteen venues in Downtown Longmont, all within walking distance of one another, will showcase the local talent.
'Northwest rail': What is the proposed RTD train line to Longmont?
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Plans to expand commuter rail service from Denver's Union Station to Longmont are up for public discussion. The FasTracks plan calls for an expansion of commuter rail between Denver, Arvada, Westminster, Broomfield, Louisville, Boulder and Longmont. The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will hold two public in-person...
Denver woman wins one of the largest wage theft cases in the U.S.
A Denver jury has ruled a former caretaker at an area assisted living center was underpaid for a seven-year span. Her attorney says the monetary award to the employee is likely to range between $325,000 to $762,000 - an amount he calls the largest individual wage theft case in the country."It needs to serve as a warning to employers to tell them there's real-world liability if they violate wage theft laws," said attorney David Miller, who represented Aleta Ayo, 34.Wage theft is defined as non-payment of wages, underpayment, deduction violations and employee misclassification. The most likely victims are low-wage, immigrant and...
East Boulder Creek site management plan public opinion survey
Boulder County Parks & Open Space is beginning the planning process for the East Boulder Creek Site. An online survey is available through Tuesday, Feb. 28, for public opinion on conservation and people priorities for the site. The 1377-acre site is an opportunity to welcome the community to a new...
Daily Record
The plot chickens: Eggs are so pricey, Coloradans are bypassing the dairy aisle and buying backyard birds
FORT COLLINS — Red-velvet ropes and a bouncer held back the line of Coloradans eager to enter “The Hen House” and get their hands on some chicks Friday morning. It was a peep show of a different variety at Northern Colorado Feeders Supply. The family-owned feed store...
Veronica Maria Trent
Veronica M Trent, age 92, of Loveland died on January 21, 2023. She was born on February 3, 1930, in Klagenfurt, Austria. She came to Indiana in 1955 and graduated from Indiana Business College with a Sr. Secretarial degree. She was employed by Delco Electronics, GM Division, in Kokomo Indiana until she retired in 1987. She and her sister Tina enjoyed travelling and one of their most favorite places to visit was the island of Maui. They made numerous friends on the island and fell in love with the culture, music, and hula. They settled in Loveland, Colorado in 1994 where she continued to work part-time at the Wexford Retirement Home and even started learning hula! Veronica loved meeting people and was a member of the MVP Church in Loveland.
Good morning, Longmont!
Frigid with a little snow; extreme cold can be dangerous for outdoor activities.
Did you know that DIA has a firepit and a new outdoor deck?
Have you ever seen a firepit at an airport? How about an outdoor deck with great views? That's just some of what the new space at Denver International Airport has to offer. DIA tweeted a new video showing passengers how to get to the new B-West outdoor deck. Some of the features include fire pits, mountain views, outdoor seating and a pet relief area. The outdoor deck is one of three at DIA, including the others on A-West and C-East.
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
wrrnetwork.com
Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
jeffco.us
ACAP and Jefferson County Sign Ground Lease for Aeronautical Development at RMMA
American Corporate Airport Partners (ACAP) has inked a long-term lease with Jefferson County to develop 30 acres for business aviation use at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (BJC) in Broomfield. The airport, just 15 miles north of downtown Denver and 14 miles south of Boulder, is strategically located in the heart of one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the country.
Murdoch’s to Take Over Former JCPenney Store in Fort Collins Next Month
In 2020, JCPenney said goodbye to Fort Collins amidst COVID-19 pandemic struggles. Rumors about what could come to 135 Bockman Dr. have swirled ever since, but the location remained vacant — until now, that is. Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply has announced that it will open its first Choice...
