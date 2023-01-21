ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

homestyling.guru

Timeless White Shaker Kitchen Accented with Rich Blue Cabinets

Not unlike most parents, Blake and Jessica kept very busy between their two small children, school, activities, and their own work schedules....
The Daily South

The Best Anti-Humidity Hair Products, According To Southern Living Editors

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. In the South, we have lots of sayings about the weather. One of the most popular is "it's not the heat—it's the humidity." This expression is most often used when discussing the conditions outdoors, but it also sums up the battle between the region's humidity and any Southerner's hair quite well.
The Guardian

Young country diary: Worship the mud!

You have probably heard the complaints: mud is icky and sticky. It’s messy. It’s everywhere. Your shoes are muddy. Look at the floor! But mud is our friend. It squelches. It slides. And all animals agree (except humans) that mud is the best. Winter is magic. The mud...
tinyhousetalk.com

Their DIY 24×24 Cabin in Alaska

Rodney and Marcel worked together to turn a shed kit into a beautiful 24×24 cabin in Alaska, complete with a 10×24 covered front porch and two queen-sized bedrooms. The bedrooms and full bathroom span the back of the home, but in the front, there’s a lovely great room with a living room and kitchen built for entertaining. Could you live in this?
homestyling.guru

Newlyweds’ Bright New Kitchen

As the central heart of the home, the kitchen pulses with daily activity of the home: freezing, chopping, cooking, cleaning. But when it's time for a remodeling project, that's all put on pause. Remodeling a kitchen often marks a new stage for home and...
homestyling.guru

Century-Old Kitchen Newly Beautiful And Functional

Our century old home had a 1970s kitchen with linoleum, Formica, soffits, paneling, dark cabinets, ceiling tiles and washer & dryer. After 20 years, we finally embarked on a DIY renovation and...
tinyhousetalk.com

The Bofin: A 24′ Custom THOW from Modern Tiny Living

Named after an Irish island that Julie (the owner) loves, “Bofin” is designed as a full-time residence meant to travel the country! It prioritizes the living space and kitchen, with a spacious U-shaped couch that has tons of storage underneath. The galley kitchen has an oven, fridge, and...
The Daily South

Hurry! Tuckernuck's Two-Day Sample Sale Will Save You Up To 85 Percent On Midwinter And Spring Essentials

January is a time of change—and ridiculously great sales that can help you make some of those improvements to your home, wardrobe or lifestyle. The weather and temperatures might still be chilly, but they'll start to fluctuate sooner than you think. In the meantime, you should start preparing your wardrobe for the transitional period with lightweight hero pieces that can easily be layered and won't cause you to overheat.
The Daily South

How To Soften Honey

There’s nothing sweeter than a drizzle of golden honey as a fruit or cheese topper, toasty drink sweetener, or folded into a recipe. But what happens when you reach for the honey, only to find it hardened into the container?. Fear not: It’s still safe to eat, and you...
macaronikid.com

MacKid Recipe: Bell Pepper Omelet Boats

Now more than ever I find myself strapped for time in the mornings, which often leaves me cutting corners when it comes to eating a healthy, flavorful breakfast. Meal-prepping is one way to solve this problem, and I've found a yummy, mix-it-up kind of dish that can evolve each week as my cravings change. Meet my new favorite breakfast: The bell pepper omelet boat.
diybeautify.com

Hanging Button Heart Decoration

Vintage buttons are glued to a felt heart and stuffed for a beautiful and nostalgic no-sew ornament or decoration. An easy DIY for Valentines or everyday!. This post may contain Amazon or other affiliate links. As an Amazon affiliate I earn from qualifying purchases. My full disclosure policy can be found here.

