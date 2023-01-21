Read full article on original website
homestyling.guru
Timeless White Shaker Kitchen Accented with Rich Blue Cabinets
Not unlike most parents, Blake and Jessica kept very busy between their two small children, school, activities, and their own work schedules....
6 ways to manage your energy bills this winter
Making these simple changes around your home can reduce your energy use while still keeping you and your family warm. Photo provided by Duke Energy
The Daily South
The Best Anti-Humidity Hair Products, According To Southern Living Editors
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. In the South, we have lots of sayings about the weather. One of the most popular is "it's not the heat—it's the humidity." This expression is most often used when discussing the conditions outdoors, but it also sums up the battle between the region's humidity and any Southerner's hair quite well.
Young country diary: Worship the mud!
You have probably heard the complaints: mud is icky and sticky. It’s messy. It’s everywhere. Your shoes are muddy. Look at the floor! But mud is our friend. It squelches. It slides. And all animals agree (except humans) that mud is the best. Winter is magic. The mud...
tinyhousetalk.com
Their DIY 24×24 Cabin in Alaska
Rodney and Marcel worked together to turn a shed kit into a beautiful 24×24 cabin in Alaska, complete with a 10×24 covered front porch and two queen-sized bedrooms. The bedrooms and full bathroom span the back of the home, but in the front, there’s a lovely great room with a living room and kitchen built for entertaining. Could you live in this?
homestyling.guru
Newlyweds’ Bright New Kitchen
As the central heart of the home, the kitchen pulses with daily activity of the home: freezing, chopping, cooking, cleaning. But when it's time for a remodeling project, that's all put on pause. Remodeling a kitchen often marks a new stage for home and...
homestyling.guru
Century-Old Kitchen Newly Beautiful And Functional
Our century old home had a 1970s kitchen with linoleum, Formica, soffits, paneling, dark cabinets, ceiling tiles and washer & dryer. After 20 years, we finally embarked on a DIY renovation and...
tinyhousetalk.com
The Bofin: A 24′ Custom THOW from Modern Tiny Living
Named after an Irish island that Julie (the owner) loves, “Bofin” is designed as a full-time residence meant to travel the country! It prioritizes the living space and kitchen, with a spacious U-shaped couch that has tons of storage underneath. The galley kitchen has an oven, fridge, and...
The Daily South
Hurry! Tuckernuck's Two-Day Sample Sale Will Save You Up To 85 Percent On Midwinter And Spring Essentials
January is a time of change—and ridiculously great sales that can help you make some of those improvements to your home, wardrobe or lifestyle. The weather and temperatures might still be chilly, but they'll start to fluctuate sooner than you think. In the meantime, you should start preparing your wardrobe for the transitional period with lightweight hero pieces that can easily be layered and won't cause you to overheat.
The Daily South
How To Soften Honey
There’s nothing sweeter than a drizzle of golden honey as a fruit or cheese topper, toasty drink sweetener, or folded into a recipe. But what happens when you reach for the honey, only to find it hardened into the container?. Fear not: It’s still safe to eat, and you...
macaronikid.com
MacKid Recipe: Bell Pepper Omelet Boats
Now more than ever I find myself strapped for time in the mornings, which often leaves me cutting corners when it comes to eating a healthy, flavorful breakfast. Meal-prepping is one way to solve this problem, and I've found a yummy, mix-it-up kind of dish that can evolve each week as my cravings change. Meet my new favorite breakfast: The bell pepper omelet boat.
diybeautify.com
Hanging Button Heart Decoration
Vintage buttons are glued to a felt heart and stuffed for a beautiful and nostalgic no-sew ornament or decoration. An easy DIY for Valentines or everyday!. This post may contain Amazon or other affiliate links. As an Amazon affiliate I earn from qualifying purchases. My full disclosure policy can be found here.
