Memphis, TN

WREG

Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Man dead in shooting on Apple Blossom Dr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting on Apple Blossom Drive near the corner of Hyacinth Drive around 5:00 p.m. Police say one male victim was found dead on the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis officers pretend to buy stolen car from thief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officers pretended to buy a stolen car from a man who tried to sell it on Facebook. According to reports, on January 17, a victim told police that he was carjacked on Winchester Road. The victim said he was sitting in his 2011 Nissan Versa when two men approached him with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Strangers looking for missing phone hold teen at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Berclair teen is still rattled after two men held him at gunpoint inside his own home on Saturday, and it all stemmed from an argument over a missing cell phone. The 16-year-old, who wishes to remain anonymous, was faced with a fear he never could have seen coming.  “I didn’t feel […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD confirms there is no serial killer in Westwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite the rumor, Memphis Police say there is no serial killer threatening the Westwood neighborhood. Officers from the Raines station met with community members last night at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. There’s been concern that a rash of recent killings are so similar that they must have been committed by a single […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Victims in two states help police nab alleged carjacker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police say a man responsible for a carjacking in Memphis and an auto theft in Cleveland, Mississippi, was booked in the Shelby County Jail on Monday. Altrez Logan, 23, is facing charges in Tennessee for carjacking, aggravated robbery, and employing a firearm while committing a dangerous felony. Police said on December […]
CLEVELAND, MS
WREG

MPD: Pair caught with stolen car, drugs, gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man and woman were arrested after they were spotted inside a stolen car with a stolen license plate at a motel in the airport area Monday. Officers said they were responding to a report of a stolen and stripped Hyundai at the motel in the 2700 block of Airways […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man sticks gun in victim’s mouth in front of 2-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were arrested after they broke into a victim’s home and held him at gunpoint in front of a two-year-old. On January 21, officers responded to a home invasion in the 800 block of Stratford Road. According to reports, the victim told police that two men came to his home, one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WLBT

Visitor dies at Memphis hospital after crash on Ole Miss campus

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Ole Miss Police Department continues to investigate a wreck that resulted in a death. According to a university statement, the one-vehicle incident happened on Jan. 13. A location was not provided. A student was involved and a campus visitor was severely injured, per the statement....
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four shot outside Tunica casino

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured outside a casino after a shooting early Sunday morning, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said. Tunica deputies received a 911 call from one of the victims saying that she and several people she was with had been shot. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four people […]
TUNICA, MS
actionnews5.com

19 vehicles vandalized at Memphis Sports and Events Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nineteen vehicles were vandalized at the Memphis Sports and Events Center over the weekend. According to the police report, the suspect vandalized 19 vehicles on January 21 from 1:30 p.m. until 6:48 p.m. Two black 9mm Smith and Wesson handguns, and a 9mm Cal-Tech handgun were...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pastor talks accountability after 5 officers fired

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, five Memphis Police officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols were fired. The 29-year-old man died in a hospital three days after his encounter with police. All of the officers who were fired are Black. One Memphis pastor, Earle Fisher, who is a Senior Pastor of Abyssinian Baptist Church, said he is not surprised. “This is […]
MEMPHIS, TN

