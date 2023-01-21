Read full article on original website
Star NBA Player Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Protests break out over the weekend, as one Memphis community demands justice for the family of Tyre NicholsElizabeth A BryanMemphis, TN
After seeing bodycam footage, Tyre Nichols' attorney calls him "a human piñata for officers."Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
The World Says Goodbye to Elvis Presley's Only ChildAnne SpollenMemphis, TN
The Unveiling of Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus at Graceland, A Fascinating Addition to the King's LegacycreteMemphis, TN
Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
actionnews5.com
MPD: Man dead in shooting on Apple Blossom Dr.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting on Apple Blossom Drive near the corner of Hyacinth Drive around 5:00 p.m. Police say one male victim was found dead on the...
Memphis Fire Department suspends 2 employees for involvement in Tyre Nichols death, pending investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department confirmed with ABC24 Monday that two of their employees involved with the initial care of Tyre Nichols the day he was confronted by Memphis Police on Jan. 7 have been relieved of duty pending an investigation. This is in addition to the...
Memphis officers pretend to buy stolen car from thief
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officers pretended to buy a stolen car from a man who tried to sell it on Facebook. According to reports, on January 17, a victim told police that he was carjacked on Winchester Road. The victim said he was sitting in his 2011 Nissan Versa when two men approached him with […]
FOX13 Investigates: Shelby Co. law enforcement not using key tool in solving interstate shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate shootings are one of Memphis’ ugliest and most visible crime problems, and FOX13 Investigates has been digging into the issue for more than a year. However, a key tool that works in other cities is not being used here. Sharon Ward hopes and prays...
MPD: Strangers looking for missing phone hold teen at gunpoint
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Berclair teen is still rattled after two men held him at gunpoint inside his own home on Saturday, and it all stemmed from an argument over a missing cell phone. The 16-year-old, who wishes to remain anonymous, was faced with a fear he never could have seen coming. “I didn’t feel […]
These 5 Memphis Officers Were Fired After Tyre Nichols' Death & 50 Cent Had Called Them Out
Five Memphis police officers were fired this week in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols, 29, after he was reportedly assaulted at a traffic stop. The incident, which took place on January 7, drew widespread media attention as well as cries for justice from the likes of rapper 50 Cent.
MPD confirms there is no serial killer in Westwood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite the rumor, Memphis Police say there is no serial killer threatening the Westwood neighborhood. Officers from the Raines station met with community members last night at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. There’s been concern that a rash of recent killings are so similar that they must have been committed by a single […]
Man dies after shooting in Southeast Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died Tuesday after a shooting in Southeast Memphis, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on Apple Blossom Drive near Hyacinth Drive and found a man had died. Police reported the shooting just before 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. Police...
Lawsuit claimed officer in Tyre Nichols case beat inmate unconscious in 2016
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One of the former Memphis police officers fired after the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols faced a previous lawsuit from an inmate who claimed he was beaten unconscious. The case goes back to 2016 when the inmate filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Demetrius Haley, who at that time […]
Victims in two states help police nab alleged carjacker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police say a man responsible for a carjacking in Memphis and an auto theft in Cleveland, Mississippi, was booked in the Shelby County Jail on Monday. Altrez Logan, 23, is facing charges in Tennessee for carjacking, aggravated robbery, and employing a firearm while committing a dangerous felony. Police said on December […]
Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Footage Is ‘Disgusting’ And ‘Damaging’ To Cops, Memphis Councilman Says
A Memphis councilman who said he's been told about the bodycam video showing Tyre Nichols' violent arrest said the footage is "disgusting." The post Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Footage Is ‘Disgusting’ And ‘Damaging’ To Cops, Memphis Councilman Says appeared first on NewsOne.
Attorneys: Autopsy shows Tyre Nichols suffered ‘extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An independent autopsy indicated that Tyre Nichols suffered “extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating”, according to attorneys representing his family. Nichols died on Jan. 10 after he was involved in a traffic stop that left him critically injured three days earlier. Five Memphis police officers involved in his arrest were […]
MPD: Pair caught with stolen car, drugs, gun
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man and woman were arrested after they were spotted inside a stolen car with a stolen license plate at a motel in the airport area Monday. Officers said they were responding to a report of a stolen and stripped Hyundai at the motel in the 2700 block of Airways […]
Man sticks gun in victim’s mouth in front of 2-year-old
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were arrested after they broke into a victim’s home and held him at gunpoint in front of a two-year-old. On January 21, officers responded to a home invasion in the 800 block of Stratford Road. According to reports, the victim told police that two men came to his home, one […]
Tennessee Tribune
FBI Memphis Field Office Offering $25,000 Reward for Information in the Hope Clinic for Women Arson Investigation
The FBI Memphis Field Office is seeking the public’s help to identify the individual(s) responsible for the arson of the Hope Clinic for Women at 1810 Hayes Street, Nashville, Tennessee, on June 30, 2022. As part of a national effort to bring awareness to a series of attacks and...
WLBT
Visitor dies at Memphis hospital after crash on Ole Miss campus
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Ole Miss Police Department continues to investigate a wreck that resulted in a death. According to a university statement, the one-vehicle incident happened on Jan. 13. A location was not provided. A student was involved and a campus visitor was severely injured, per the statement....
Four shot outside Tunica casino
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured outside a casino after a shooting early Sunday morning, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said. Tunica deputies received a 911 call from one of the victims saying that she and several people she was with had been shot. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four people […]
actionnews5.com
19 vehicles vandalized at Memphis Sports and Events Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nineteen vehicles were vandalized at the Memphis Sports and Events Center over the weekend. According to the police report, the suspect vandalized 19 vehicles on January 21 from 1:30 p.m. until 6:48 p.m. Two black 9mm Smith and Wesson handguns, and a 9mm Cal-Tech handgun were...
Pastor talks accountability after 5 officers fired
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, five Memphis Police officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols were fired. The 29-year-old man died in a hospital three days after his encounter with police. All of the officers who were fired are Black. One Memphis pastor, Earle Fisher, who is a Senior Pastor of Abyssinian Baptist Church, said he is not surprised. “This is […]
