5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
Pelosi Evokes Catholic Church to Expel SF Home of Evil, According to DaughterThe Veracity Report - New York Edition
For calling the Second Amendment a "death pact", Newsom was accused of being "hypocritical."Sherif SaadCalifornia State
Former Speaker Calls on Catholic Priests to Purge SF Home of Evil SpiritsThe Veracity Report - New Jersey Edition
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Don't Eat Lunch Alone!
If you’re 60 years old or older, or know someone who is, enjoy a delicious and nutritious lunch at one of the six Meals on Wheels café locations in Contra Costa County. Each café location puts together a new menu each month. A typical lunch includes an entrée (beef, chicken, pork, fish, or pasta), salad, and dessert. The cafés provide meals to seniors free of charge but accepts optional donations of $3.00 per meal.
NBC Bay Area
The Rotary Club of Sunnyvale's Annual Crab Feed
California’s Dungeness Crab Season has finally arrived, and you can put your favorite clawed crustaceans on Saturday's dinner menu! Join the Rotary Club of Sunnyvale for their Annual Crab Feed fundraiser. The event menu features crab, pasta, salad, bread, and dessert. You can support the local community by registering today. Early registrants and children are eligible to participate at a discount.
Breakfast Little – a not-so-little start to your day!
As you may know, Winnie the Pooh once mused to Piglet that the questions, “What’s for breakfast?” and “I wonder what’s going to happen exciting today?” amounted to the same thing. Breakfast is my favorite meal, yet I rarely get the chance to review breakfast spots. And I’m so late to this one!
foodgressing.com
Crumbl Cookies Concord California
Crumbl Cookies is one of the most popular and largest cookie companies in the U.S., and we visited their Concord CA location. Crumbl offers a rotating menu of over 200 flavors inspired by desserts of all kinds. Each week provides a brand new menu and a new lineup of flavors to taste.
marinmagazine.com
Where to Get the Best Dim Sum in the Bay Area
The Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22, according to the Chinese zodiac, and is said to be a year of hope. While the dim sum scene has changed in recent years — there don’t seem to be nearly as many rolling carts around and some long-running favorites have closed — the flavors of southern China where dim sum originated are especially on display right now.
richmondstandard.com
Norstrom Rack to open store in Pinole
Nordstrom Rack plans to open in a 23,000 square-foot store in Pinole Vista Crossing, a shopping center in Pinole. The store is scheduled to open in fall this year, according to a statement from Nordstrom Rack. Pinole Vista Crossing is located at 1409 Fitzgerald Drive., and also includes PetSmart, Target...
Silicon Valley
San Jose: Northern California’s first Earl of Sandwich shop closes
Northern California’s first Earl of Sandwich has shut its doors. The San Jose shop had opened five years ago on Santa Clara Street downtown with such popular sandwiches as The Original 1762 (roast beef, cheddar, horseradish sauce) and the Holiday Turkey (turkey, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy), along with wraps, salads and new offerings like the Spicy BBQ Brisket and the Caribbean Jerk.
The Unique San Francisco Restaurant that Has a Lagoon Inside
Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar has a tropical and exuberant environment with live entertainment, dancing, and a rainstorm. Excellent Pacific Rim Asian cuisine is served at Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar in a tropical environment.
Berkeley's popular Boichik Bagels plans to open another Bay Area location
It's going to be a big year for the West Coast's favorite bagel.
San Francisco Chinatown seniors welcome in the Lunar New Year with rap
The Grant Avenue Follies are steeped in tap dance and the songs of the 1950s and '60s. But they are no strangers to hip-hop, as the track "That Lunar Cheer" shows.
Silicon Valley
Single-family home in Fremont sells for $1.6 million
A house built in 1949 located in the 2700 block of Washington Boulevard in Fremont has a new owner. The 1,888-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 21, 2022. The $1,600,000 purchase price works out to $847 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot.
The Almanac Online
A Los Altos teen and his sister started a baking business. Then Food Network came calling.
Two years ago, Los Altos siblings Naiel and Punhal Chaudry started their culinary adventure with great intentions and some help from YouTube. During the COVID-19 lockdown, they wanted to do something nice for their mom, a front-line doctor, and dad, an entrepreneur and engineer. They had been watching some cooking shows and wanted to try it themselves, so they took on the challenge of becoming the chefs for a date night for their parents.
Bay Area music festival returns for second year, announces lineup
The second-year festival is set to take place just north of San Francisco.
Silicon Valley
Sale closed in San Jose: $1.6 million for a three-bedroom home
The property located in the 5100 block of Noella Way in San Jose was sold on Dec. 30, 2022 for $1,550,000, or $1,455 per square foot. The house built in 1958 has an interior space of 1,065 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,000-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
Silicon Valley
Single family residence sells in San Jose for $2 million
A 2,136-square-foot house built in 1953 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 900 block of Monroe Street in San Jose was sold on Dec. 30, 2022. The $1,950,000 purchase price works out to $913 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 7,840-square-foot lot.
indiacurrents.com
Celebrating Marghazi With An Andal Kalyanam In Milpitas
Milpitas, CA – At the end of the Tamil month of Margahzi on Jan. 13, the Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Devasthanam celebrated the Tamil poet-saint Andal by performing a kalyanam or wedding ceremony, by marrying her to the god Ranganathan. Here is a look at the celebration at the temple...
Rock band sells out San Francisco's Grace Cathedral, covers David Bowie
Hundreds of fans gathered on the cathedral labyrinth.
diablomag.com
East Bay Teahouses
Whether you want to start the new year by detoxing or indulging, there’s a tea for that—and a teahouse in the East Bay where you can sit and sip. When world-traveling tea lover Gabby Agheli opened the RoyalTea Garden, just off Pleasanton’s Main Street next to her family’s Baci Bistro and Bar, one big goal was to ensure that customers did not leave hungry. So in addition to offering more than 100 teas, she hired a Parisian chef to develop a seasonally changing menu of fresh and filling bites.
NBC Bay Area
Millbrae Lunar New Year Festival
Lunar New Year is right around the corner. Enjoy a day of dragon and lion dances, fireworks, lucky paper lanterns, and ethnic food stands at the family-friendly Millbrae Lunar New Year Festival. Honor Lunar New Year traditions and celebrate the biggest holiday of the Asian community with the Millbrae Cultural...
Silicon Valley
Here are the Bay Area’s most expensive ZIP codes to rent an apartment
The Bay Area is home to nine of the 100 most expensive U.S. ZIP codes to rent an apartment, according to a new report. But only one local neighborhood cracked the top 50, coming in behind high-society enclaves in Florida, New York, Colorado and Southern California. Los Gatos (95030) ranked...
