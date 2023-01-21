Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:01 p.m. EST
Lloyd Morrisett, who helped launch 'Sesame Street,' dies. NEW YORK (AP) — The co-creator of the beloved children’s education TV series “Sesame Street,” Lloyd Morrisett has died. He was 93. Morrisett’s death was announced Monday by Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit he helped establish under the name the Children’s Television Workshop. No cause of death was given. Sesame Workshop in a statement hailed Morrisett as a “wise, thoughtful, and above all kind leader.” Morrisett and Joan Ganz Cooney worked with Harvard University developmental psychologist Gerald Lesser to build the show’s unique approach to teaching that now reaches 120 million children. Legendary puppeteer Jim Henson supplied the critters.
McCarthy gets heated with reporter: 'You don't get to determine whether I answer a question'
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday defended his decision to strip Democratic Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence committee.
Trump blames others on his notorious Georgia call for not hanging up on him as Fulton County decision nears
Donald Trump issued a potentially revealing statement on Truth Social as news broke Tuesday that authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, are nearing a decision on charges for multiple members of his inner circle — including potentially Mr Trump himself.The ex-president, out of nowhere, brought up his now-infamous 2 January 2021 call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he instructed the state elections chief to “find” more than 11,000 votes he would have needed to surpass Joe Biden’s total in the state.“My phone call to the Secretary of State of Georgia, and a second call which the...
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
The Girl Who Was So Wealthy, an Oklahoma Legislature Wanted to Reclassify Her Ethnicity
Sarah Rector, a black American, was so wealthy an Oklahoma legislature decided that her ethnicity should be reclassified as white to match her social status. In the early 1900’s it was rare for black people to be that wealthy. With racial segregation in place it was felt that reclassifying her as white would enable her to associate and travel with people of similar social standing.
Action News Jax
Agency delays protections for imperiled bat, prairie chicken
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — (AP) — The Biden administration is temporarily delaying stepped-up legal protections for two imperiled species following efforts by congressional Republicans to derail the actions. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Wednesday it was postponing reclassification of the northern long-eared bat from "threatened" to...
Comments / 0