Read full article on original website
Related
Tesla Earnings Top Forecasts, Musk Vows 50% Annual Growth Rate; Margins Narrow On Price Cuts
Tesla's profit margins narrowed sharply over the fourth quarter, but Elon Musk has stuck to his target of a 50% growth rate for annual deliveries.
Stocks erase big losses driven by profit fears, end flat
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks shook off an early slide and wound up little changed as worries about corporate profits weighed on the market. The S&P 500 ended barely lower and the Dow ended barely higher. The Nasdaq fell 0.2%. The mixed finish came after the S&P 500 roared back from a morning loss of 1.7%. Big swings have been common as markets work through competing ideas. Worries are rising about weakening profits and an economy bending under interest rate hikes, but there are also hopes the economy can avoid a severe recession and that the Federal Reserve will take it easier on rates.
Levi Strauss Tops Q4 Estimates, Sees Slower Growth for 2023
Chip Bergh isn’t quite ready to make his last lap at Levi Strauss & Co. — but the chief executive officer, who’s preparing to hand the reins over to Michelle Gass, is certainly looking to finish strong. The company on Wednesday topped estimates in what was a...
Comments / 0