PALM COAST – Matanzas High School in north Palm Coast was the subject of a bomb threat Wednesday morning according to a statement from the Flagler school district. The release states a call was placed at 11:00 am by an unidentified person claiming there was a bomb on campus. Administrators activated a ‘Code Blue’ in response and reported the call to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

PALM COAST, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO