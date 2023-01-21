Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
College closed Wednesday
The Bush Campus Center information desk will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Capitol Eatery will be open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fuel from noon to 7 p.m. and Wildcat Express from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. All other dining units will be closed. The Field House...
Penn College gallery unveils first multimedia exhibit on screens
Transcending the limitations of the photographic medium, John Singletary creates multidisciplinary installation experiences. His work graces The Gallery at Penn College through March 22. Singletary’s “Through Lines/Fault Lines” is the first exhibition of multimedia work on screens in the gallery’s history. Located on the third floor of The Madigan Library...
Software partnership benefits Penn College students
Automation and electronics students at Pennsylvania College of Technology have a valuable new tool at their disposal, thanks to a partnership with a renowned industrial software provider. Canary, a Corporate Tomorrow Maker, has donated its Historian time-series database for industrial automation. Valued at $1.98 million, the database will be accessed...
Keystone Central Foundation Hall of Fame inductees’ event set for Feb. 18; DuWayne Kunes among new class
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – The Keystone Central Foundation this month announced the six members of its 2023 Hall of Fame class. They will be recognized at the organization’s hall of fame induction ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Central Mountain High School cafeteria. :. The Record...
‘F’ as in farm … and food … and freebies … and future careers!
Making another impressive appearance at a time-honored winter venue, Pennsylvania College of Technology delivered a Wildcat’s share of crowd-pleasing activities at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show (Jan. 7-14) in Harrisburg. Visitors could pick the fact-filled brains of faculty, staff and students throughout the week at the Penn College booth in the expansive Farm Show Complex and Expo Center, and were invited to interactively explore academic offerings – only a small sampling of which are shown here – on a rotating daily schedule.
Students with disabilities run café at Mahanoy Area High School
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Sabrina Brown's favorite part of the school day is selling snacks and drinks to students on their way to their next class. Sabrina and her classmates at Mahanoy Area High School run the Bear Necessities Café, an initiative that allows students in the special education program to get work experience.
‘Engagement Series’ makes enlightening visit to PTA lab
The latest session in People & Culture’s Pride Engagement Series – focused on the physical therapist assistant program at Penn College – was hosted last week by Victoria Hurwitz, director; Sheryl E. Snyder-Everitt and Mary T. Stout, faculty members; and Christine A. Tilburg, clinical director. Participants were...
Library hosts sticky bun fundraiser
Mifflinburg, Pa. — Herr Memorial Library is partnering with Mr. Sticky’s to bring you delicious sticky buns. The library is taking orders now through Feb 11. The cost is $5 per sticky bun, $20.00 for a half dozen, or $38 for a dozen sticky buns. Payment is due at time of ordering and checks can be made payable to Herr Memorial Library. The sticky buns may be picked up at the Herr Memorial Library after 1 p.m. on National Sticky Bun Day, Wednesday, Feb. 21. ...
Support Safe Kids PA with purchases at Texas Roadhouse on Tuesday
Williamsport, Pa. — Make your dinner plans around a good cause this evening, Jan. 24, at Texas Roadhouse in Williamsport. Ten percent of purchases will go towards Safe Kids PA, Lycoming County partner. Safe Kids PA Lycoming County Partner's mission is to reduce injuries and deaths of children through community education. Funds will help with Safe Kids programs, such as education on safety, bike rodeos, and providing car seats for those in need. Present the attached flyer at the Williamsport location to donate 10 percent of your purchase to Safe Kids PA.
Gedon announces county auditor candidacy
LOCK HAVEN – Cathy Gedon has announced her candidacy for the office of Clinton County Auditor. She will be seeking the Republican nomination in the May 2023 primary election for a four-year term. Cathy has been interested in crunching numbers and finance through most of her school years. She...
Brannan announces for Lock Haven City Council
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Tami Brannan has announced she is running for a City Council position with the City of Lock Haven. She is married to Bre Reynolds and has two children, Anders (22) and Juno (20). Tami currently works for a tech company in a remote position. Before joining the corporate world, she taught for 15 years. She recently moved to the City of Lock Haven after living in Boise, ID for most of her life.
Patients speak out about changes at UPMC Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — UPMC Lock Haven will soon be utilized as an outpatient emergency department. Last week, the healthcare system announced plans to discontinue other services at the campus in Clinton County. "Delicensing the actual inpatient beds that we have, but evolving the emergency department to become a...
Closing at UPMC hospital in central Pa. surprises, worries mayor of rural town
The mayor of Lock Haven called the prospect of losing a traditional community hospital “scary.”
Riverfront dining: Enjoy your meal with a serene view of the Susquehanna's West Branch
Williamsport, Pa. — Would you like a view with your meal? There's a new dining option on the Susquehanna River that just opened to the public Friday, Jan. 20. Antler's On The Water is located at 610 Antlers Lane in Williamsport. This location has been home to several previous restaurants including Haywoods On The Water and Tag's Vista. Tesha Shadduck, restaurant manager of Antler's On The Water, said that the...
12-year-old starts program to give kids proper holiday
12-year-old starts program to give kids proper holiday. 12-year-old starts program to give kids proper holiday. Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 …. Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 closure | Eyewitness News @ 5:00 a.m. Scranton Amtrak project discussions continue. Scranton Amtrak project discussions continue.
Demolition at abandoned hotel begins
Danville, Pa. — Demolition has begun on the former Days Inn hotel after a years-long battle with the former owners. The dilapidated hotel has been the site of squatters and vandals over the last several years and police have been called to the property numerous times, including in October when four Bloomsburg University students discovered a dead body in the lobby of the hotel. Related reading: Body discovered in abandoned...
Tebbs Farms & Greenhouses to build new retail space
Williamsport, Pa. — The produce building for a popular 75-year-old business was torn down Thursday to make way for a new one. Tebbs Farms & Greenhouses announced Wednesday on Facebook that demolition of the current building on Four Mile Drive had begun. "After several years of planning we are finally taking the plunge. Demolition has begun on our 75 year old building and we will be starting from scratch with...
Wildlife center losing eagles to lead poisoning
Port Matilda, Pa. — For wildlife rehabilitator Robyn Graboski, hunting season usually means one thing: an influx of lead-poisoned eagles. Last week, the Centre Wildlife Care center lost another eagle that its staff had desperately been trying to save after the raptor was found sitting on the ground in Mifflinburg. Lead levels in the bird were so toxic that the blood machine used to test them couldn't register high enough. ...
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 01/23/2023
MAHANOY TOWNSHIP - According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, this crash occurred on Thursday, January 12th, 2023, around 6:10am on Interstate 81 near mile marker 132. Troopers say Peter Caparro, 62, of Hazleton, was driving his Kia Sportage southbound on Interstate 81 when he lost control of his...
Some PPL customers find surprise increases in utility bill this month
A "technical system issue" caused some PPL customers to find a surprise in their mailboxes in January. One Williamsport area reader wrote to NorthcentralPa.com saying, "I was shocked to open my PPL bill today and have a 63% increase. We have not changed our usage." Some customers took to social media to express anger that their bills were at least twice what they expected and they were experiencing long waits...
