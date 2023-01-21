Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12
It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
This Backsplash Mistake Will Make Your Kitchen Look Dated
The kitchen is THE place to be, and while you probably want it to feel welcoming and perfect, sometimes one little design element can throw everything off.
Should Your Kitchen Floors Be Darker Than Your Cabinets?
Dark flooring may not fit everyone's preferences, but can it be worked into a kitchen correctly to create a dynamic space in your home that can inspire you?
6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023
To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.
Designer Nate Berkus' Best Ideas For Decorating Your Bedroom
Redecorating your room and need some inspo? Here are some of designer Nate Berkus' best tips for creating a comfortable bedroom with a unique design.
This DIY Dollar Tree Cake Stand Is Cute, Inexpensive, and Easy To Make
Leave it to Dollar Tree to have the perfect supplies to craft this elegant cake stand.
Should You Paint Your Dining Room A Dark Or A Light Color? An Expert Weighs In
The color you choose for your dining room sets the tone for the whole room, but should you go light or dark? Interior designer Kelly Kuehn provides the answer.
Why Your Flooring Might Be Making Your Kitchen Look Dated
For many households, the kitchen is the heart and soul of the home. However, here is why your flooring might be making your kitchen look dated.
AOL Corp
'My skin looks 10 years younger': Amazon's bestselling anti-aging scrub is 70% off, today only
It's a fact of life: Over time, your skin can show signs of aging. Wrinkles, scars and dead skin cells add up to you have dull-looking skin. While you can't turn back time, nearly 20,000 Amazon shoppers swear by a bestselling anti-aging scrub for more glowy, youthful-looking skin. It's called the M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Foot and Body Scrub and, just for today, it's 70% off at Amazon.
Woman DIYs Adorable Wreath Alternative That Looks Great Anywhere In the House
There are so many ways to personalize it!
This $5 Trader Joe’s Eucalyptus Can Totally Transform a Living Room
It doesn’t have to be “fancy” to be worth it.
Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Kitchen Supplies At The Dollar Store
Dollar stores are like candy shops for adults when it comes to cheap kitchen supplies. However, there are certain items that it's better to buy elsewhere.
HGTV Star Christina Hall Makes The Case For Luxury Vinyl Flooring Over Traditional Wood
HGTV personality Christina Hall makes a compelling argument for why luxury vinyl flooring will be a better addition to your home than traditional hardwood.
Why You Should Think Twice Before Using The Garbage Bag Trick To Unclog Your Toilet
In this article, we'll explain why to avoid this garbage bag trick for unclogging your toilet and provide better alternatives for tackling this problem.
Amazon Has a Secret Section with All Things Denim, Including Jackets, Overalls, and Jeans — Starting at $22
The winter blues don’t have to be so bad, after all Denim is the ultimate wardrobe staple that goes with just about anything in your closet, and simply never goes out of style. No matter the season, who doesn't love a good pair of blue jeans? Amazon knows what you're after and actually has a secret denim section called Winter Blues that has everything you need for your cold-weather, jean-based 'fit. There are tons of pieces you can easily wear this winter, including jackets, shirts, overalls, and, of...
Detroit News
Design Recipes: Traditional touches
Modern, sleek decor isn't for everyone. For many, a touch of formality or other traditional elements is the ultimate in luxury. Creating a traditional feel doesn't have to overwhelm a space or feel outdated. Touches of tradition can be elegant and elevate a space to feel timeless rather than trendy.
House Digest
New York, NY
77K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0