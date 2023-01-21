ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

New York Giants have no water after burst pipe at their hotel ahead of Eagles clash

By Jake Fenner For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Faulty plumbing left the New York Giants without water for a few hours at their hotel in Center City Philadelphia, just hours before they're set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional round.

According to ESPN's Giants reporter Jordan Raanan, the unidentified hotel blamed a 'busted pipe' for a lack of water in the morning.

However, this issue was resolved within a few hours, with NFL Network's Mike Garafolo saying the water was turned back on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CR9Sk_0kMl879100https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3803Qi_0kMl879100

Fans on social media immediately smelled a conspiracy - with Philadelphia notorious for making opposing teams' stays as uncomfortable as possible.

Just last year, multiple Philadelphia restaurants rejected catering orders with the Houston Astros as they battled the Phillies in the 2022 World Series.

Social media quickly shared their beliefs that the situation was suspicious. Many felt that this seemed like the plot of an episode of the sitcom 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EDGde_0kMl879100https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HwVXs_0kMl879100https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QuwJN_0kMl879100https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Kucp_0kMl879100https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32TkvO_0kMl879100

Others either gave the Eagles 'props' for their sabotage or complained that the game was being 'fixed' in Philadelphia's favor.

'Well played Philly,' wrote one user while another put 'broken pipes' in quotation marks.

Another user remarked 'THE FIX IS IN' while another used the regional Philadelphia accent to nickname this incident 'Woodergate'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HTjOE_0kMl879100https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rXBlB_0kMl879100https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3an9OF_0kMl879100https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nlLi0_0kMl879100

This will be the third time the Giants have played the Eagles this season, with two losses on their record.

The first loss came at home and was one of a few games the Giants could not keep to one score - falling 48-22.

Their second meeting came in the last game of the season, with the win solidifying Philadelphia's spot as the No. 1 seed in the NFC and granting them in a bye.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28sJji_0kMl879100

