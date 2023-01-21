ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

‘Truly a miracle’: Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital, according to sister

By Cate Skinner
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43uXKz_0kMl7eJW00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark ( KARK ) – The sister of former NFL player Peyton Hillis shared much-awaited news of his recovery after he was injured during a swimming incident in Florida.

In a Facebook post on Friday , Hillis’ sister Hayley Davis said Hillis had been discharged from the hospital after spending several weeks in intensive care. Hillis had been admitted into the ICU earlier this month, after reportedly rushing into the water at a beach in Pensacola, to save his children from drowning.

“Everything health wise is looking good and has all improved — truly a miracle!” Davis wrote.

Sister says Razorback great Peyton Hillis off ventilator, ‘doing great’

In the post, Davis reflected on the incident, recalling her parents’ strength and Hillis’ fearlessness.

“I remember seeing Peyt laid out on the sand unable to move and my mom having to run back and forth between us as the medics helped each of us,” Davis wrote. “I just kept praying that Peyt would be ok and I’m so happy to say Yahweh provided.”

Davis also thanked well-wishers for their thoughts and prayers when Hillis was in the hospital.

Conway community holds prayer vigil for Peyton Hillis, family

Hillis is an Arkansas native and played for the University of Arkansas from 2004-2007. He was then drafted to the Denver Broncos in 2008, before playing for the Browns, Chiefs and Buccaneers in later seasons. He retired in 2015.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

Mahomes the old man among remaining QBs

Patrick Mahomes will be the old man among the starting quarterbacks in the conference title games. The 27-year-old All-Pro for Kansas City is the oldest member of one of the youngest groups of starting quarterbacks to make it to this round.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KLST/KSAN

SAPD looking for missing elderly man

EDITORS NOTE: SAPD released a Nixle alert at 11:10 p.m. Monday evening stating that Stephen Ray Smith has been located SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is seeking the community’s help to find Stephen Ray Smith. Smith is a 69-year-old white male considered “at risk” according to the released Nixle alert. He […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Crash caused by running a…green light?

SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — Two vehicles have collided at the intersection of Bryant and Avenue N slowing traffic however it is unclear which vehicle caused the accident. A brown F250 was Southbound on Bryant and a Volkswagon Suv was Eastbound on Avenue N. The two vehicles collided in the intersection and both drivers claimed […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Feds seize over quarter-million dollars at a border bridge in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An estimated $274,000 in U.S. cash was seized at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge last week, authorities announced Tuesday. Customs and Border Protection’s Customs officers were inspecting a 2016 GMC for a routine outbound inspection Jan. 20, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and referred the vehicle to a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Man photographed in Pelosi office convicted on multiple Jan. 6 charges

The man who entered the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and was photographed in the office of then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was convicted on Monday of eight federal crimes related to the incident, including four felonies. Richard “Rigo” Barnett, 62, was convicted of all the charges filed against him after nine days of […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Meghan McCain gives birth to second child

Conservative pundit Meghan McCain took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the birth of her second child. The “Daily Mail” contributor said she and her husband Ben Domenech welcomed a baby girl on Thursday. “We are overjoyed to welcome our new daughter Clover Jade McCain Domenech on Thursday morning,” she wrote in the post, which included a […]
KLST/KSAN

Santos skips White House event for new members

President Biden on Tuesday evening hosted Democratic and Republican new members of Congress for a reception at the White House, but embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) did not attend. The reception in the East Room of the White House was scheduled to begin at 5:20 p.m., and Santos was not listed on the White House’s […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Drive-thru fundraiser hosted in honor of deceased tree cutter

MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 22, 2023, C&C Tree Company hosted a drive-thru fundraiser to raise money for the family of Pat Bass, tree cutter from Columbia, LA., who was killed in a tree cutting accident last week. Chad Wood, owner of C&C Tree Company, said that they are trying to raise money to […]
COLUMBIA, LA
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy