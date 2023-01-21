ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audacy

Kim Kardashian gives surprise guest lecture to Harvard class

By Luke Mc Cormick
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tn3ig_0kMl7Sfg00

Kim Kardashian can add Ivy League lecturer to her CV now.

According to PEOPLE , Kardashian paid a visit to the Harvard Business School this week as a lecturer at the fourth-annual “Moving Beyond Direct-to-Consumer” panel with entrepreneurs. Reportedly the staff and students were mostly unaware she was going to appear.

Kardashian detailed her numerous business ventures.

“She talked about what she’d been working on and this new private equity firm and SKIMS,” a person there told the publication. “She was sitting off to the side but was still involved with the lecture.”

While her attendance was a mystery to some, cameras still did assemble for the reality star’s exit from the school. Kardashian took the time to chat with fans post-lecture.

“She really looked just like she did on TV. She was stunning, and it was exactly how she’s pictured. That’s exactly what she looks like,” the same source told PEOPLE.

The publication was also able to confirm that the Harvard trip will appear later this year on the next season of “The Kardashians,” airing on Hulu.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian Delivers Two-Hour Seminar at Harvard Business School

Kim Kardashian dropped in on a class at Harvard Business School on Friday and delivered a two-hour seminar that really impressed students. According to NBC4 Boston, the SKIMS founder spoke for about an hour and 45 minutes while delivering a direct-to-consumer seminar, which was also attended by SKIMS co-founder Jens Grede. Kardashian said the class was called HBS Moving Beyond DTC and that the class assignment "was to learn about @skims, so my partner Jens and I spoke about our marketing, our challengees and our greatest wins."
HollywoodLife

J.Lo & Ben Affleck Joined By Jennifer Garner For Daughter Seraphina’s Musical Event In LA: Photos

The more the merrier! Ben Affleck, 50, and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53, were joined by the Gone Girl star’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 50, on Sunday to attend his daughter, Seraphina Affleck‘s musical event in Los Angeles (see PHOTOS HERE). The Shotgun Wedding star dressed chic at the event in a pair of blue jeans, cropped coat, and a green turtle neck. J.Lo also accessorized her look with oversized sunglasses, heels, and an iconic Hermès Birkin bag. The J.Lo Beauty founder was also seen holding hands with her child, Emme, 10, while at the event.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé’s Dubai Performance Saw Nia Long, Kendall Jenner, And Chloe X Halle Looking Their Best

Others in attendance at the extravagant event include “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo, One Direction’s Liam Payne, and DDG. Just a few days ago, Beyoncé made her long-awaited return to the stage. Unfortunately for die-hard fans, the performance took place in Dubai. Several security measures were chiefly put in place to prevent any footage from getting out. However, some attendees still found a way to leak their clips, and the response has been nothing short of amazing.
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé's Exclusive Dubai Concert Was a Rousing Display of Her Evolving Artistry

By now, everyone has found out about the internet's worst kept secret: Beyoncé would return to the stage for the grand opening of the ultra luxurious resort, Atlantis The Royal Dubai. What fans didn't know was what to expect from the global superstar for not just her first performance in front of a live audience in almost five years, but also her first since releasing her groundbreaking album Renaissance last summer.
Distractify

Does the Family Tree of 'Finding Your Roots' Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. Include a Wife?

Henry Louis Gates Jr. is a man who wears many hats. He is the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and Director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University as well as an author, literary critic, and historian, to name a few. As the host of PBS's Finding Your Roots, Henry takes on the title of genealogist while helping celebrities locate the hidden branches of their family trees.
The Guardian

Beyoncé makes controversial live return at exclusive Dubai concert

Beyoncé has given her first full concert in more than four years, at a luxury resort in Dubai, for an audience of invited influencers and journalists. The US music website Pitchfork originally reported that the musician would perform for the unofficial opening of the Atlantis the Royal hotel on 21 January, and had invited select guests to “a weekend where your dreams become your destination”.
Black Enterprise

Steve Harvey Reflects on How ‘Special’ It Was Not To Feel Like The Minority During Africa Visit

There is so much surrealism in being a Black person but there is still so much to learn. Steve Harvey feels the best way to do that is to visit the motherland, Africa. During a recent appearance on The View, Harvey boasted about the rewarding feeling he felt being in Africa. “To wake up and not have to be conscious that you’re Black, just to be able to wake up, walk outside, and you’re just yourself today, you don’t have to filter that in.” Harvey said.
XXL Mag

Kanye West Resurfaces, Confronts Paparazzo for Filming Him and His Reported Wife

Kanye West has resurfaced in a new video confronting a paparazzo who continued to film Ye and his reported wife after the rapper continuously asked him to stop. Kanye West has been keeping a low profile in recent weeks, amid rumors that he got married to Yeezy designer Bianca Censori earlier this month. On Monday (Jan. 23), Ye resurfaced and was captured on video by a paparazzo as Ye and Censori were attempting to get into their car after leaving a tanning salon in West Hollywood, Calif. In the clip, Ye quickly becomes perturbed after realizing he is being filmed.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Vibe

Beyoncé Reportedly Made $24M For Upcoming Performance At Dubai Resort

Ahead of the RENAISSANCE tour, Beyoncé is reportedly set to make $24 million for a one hour-long performance. This weekend, Bey will be performing at Atlantis The Royal resort in Dubai in an invite-only, private show, as reported by several sources. Some fans have already leaked alleged rehearsal footage.More from VIBE.comStephen A. Smith Apologizes For Comparing Rihanna To Beyoncé: "I Meant It As No Disrespect"Stephen A. Smith On Rihanna's Upcoming Super Bowl Performance: "She Ain't Beyoncé"Beyoncé, Quinta Brunson, And Angela Bassett Among 2023 NAACP Image Awards Nominees According to the newly-surfaced videos, the Parkwood icon may be diving back into her...
hotnewhiphop.com

North West Joins Ye & Bianca Censori For Nobu Dinner Date

The 9-year-old and a friend arrived at the restaurant shortly after her dad and his new wife. In this day and age, blended families are becoming increasingly common. Some former couples know how to make co-parenting look like a breeze. Of course, others are still mastering the art of raising children with the person who broke their heart. One set of exes, in particular, who have stepped up their game is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
archpaper.com

Ye marries Yeezy architect Bianca Censori

Last week TMZ reported that Ye, the discipline-spanning artist formerly known as Kanye West, tied the knot with Bianca Censori, an architectural designer at his apparel and footwear company Yeezy. According to LinkedIn, Censori started working at Yeezy in November 2020. Originally from Australia, she earned a BArch and a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Upworthy

The reaction of these twins when one of them gets into Harvard is so wholesome

You know how you are scrolling through your favorite social media app and you come across a video that just makes you do that big cheesy grin at your phone? Come on, you know that dorky grin I'm talking about. The one that makes your cheeks hurt and eyes swell up for a bit before you realize you're pushing your cart through the grocery store and people are looking at you weird. Yeah, that one—this video will do that to you.You've been warned so you can't say you were unaware of the delight it would bring. Two teens, Matthew and Magdalena Myslenski—who just happen to be twins—were doing the stressful ritual of opening up "the mail" to see if Matthew got accepted into his dream school. ("The mail" is in quotes because teens don't receive paper acceptance letters anymore, they receive emails. Bonus points for no paper cuts.)
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice Spice Says People Now Ask Her To Buy Them Houses

She’s signed a record deal, released her EP, and has a hit track under her belt. It was only a matter of time before people asked for favors. She was recently spotted in the VIP at Drake’s Apollo Theater concert, but not too long ago, Ice Spice was just another aspiring artist from the Bronx. Thanks to a little thing called TikTok, her “Munch (Feelin U)” record exploded on social media. Ice captured the attention of 10K Projects and Capitol Records, changing her life for the better in ways she only imagined. Still, she says she’s just a regular girl from New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
webnewsobserver.com

Kanye West’s lawyers renounced their association with him publicly

Kanye West’s lawyers have reportedly requested “alternative means” to notify the global rapper that they will no longer be representing him. For the unversed, the Lawyers of Greenberg Traurig LLC said they have been unable to personally serve Ye with what happens to be a withdrawal order. According to the latest reports, the lawyers have taken out a pair of ads in different Los Angeles-based newspapers to publicly renounce their association with Kanye West.
Audacy

Audacy

66K+
Followers
61K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy