Kim Kardashian gives surprise guest lecture to Harvard class

Kim Kardashian can add Ivy League lecturer to her CV now.

According to PEOPLE , Kardashian paid a visit to the Harvard Business School this week as a lecturer at the fourth-annual “Moving Beyond Direct-to-Consumer” panel with entrepreneurs. Reportedly the staff and students were mostly unaware she was going to appear.

Kardashian detailed her numerous business ventures.

“She talked about what she’d been working on and this new private equity firm and SKIMS,” a person there told the publication. “She was sitting off to the side but was still involved with the lecture.”

While her attendance was a mystery to some, cameras still did assemble for the reality star’s exit from the school. Kardashian took the time to chat with fans post-lecture.

“She really looked just like she did on TV. She was stunning, and it was exactly how she’s pictured. That’s exactly what she looks like,” the same source told PEOPLE.

The publication was also able to confirm that the Harvard trip will appear later this year on the next season of “The Kardashians,” airing on Hulu.

