Look: Eli Manning appreciates 'double bird' billboard in Philadelphia

Eli Manning is coming out of retirement for Saturday night's New York Giants playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Well, sort of.

With the upstart Giants set to take on the Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round, Manning announced earlier this week that he would go back on his promise to never attend a game at Lincoln Financial Field after his playing career concluded.

The two-time Super Bowl Champion quarterback has arrived in Philadelphia, and tweeted to show his appreciation for the "double bird" billboard welcoming him back to town:

On an episode of "The Manningcast" during the 2021 season, Manning recalled being flipped off by "a nine-year-old kid" during a game at Philadelphia. And in case you needed it, he provided a visual demonstration, which evidently inspired this billboard:

