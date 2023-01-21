ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kentuckytoday.com

Lexington murder suspect arrested in Mississippi

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – Lexington Police announced Monday a man who was wanted for a fatal shooting that took place last September had been taken into custody by authorities in Mississippi over the weekend. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2022, Lexington Police say officers were sent to...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Vermont State Police investigating finances of sheriff-elect

The finances of a Vermont sheriff's department and the sheriff-elect due to take office next week, who is already facing charges of abusing a shackled prisoner, are being investigated, the Vermont State Police said. Franklin County sheriff-elect John Grismore is facing a simple assault charge in after authorities say he...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY

