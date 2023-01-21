Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bleacher Report
Colts Rumors: Rams' Raheem Morris to Have 2nd HC Interview amid Jeff Saturday Buzz
The Indianapolis Colts will interview Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris a second time for their open head coaching position by the end of the week, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Zak Keefer of The Athletic provided more information on Morris and where the Colts currently stand in...
Bleacher Report
Lions Upgrading Ford Field Turf from Slit-Film Surface After Injuries in 2022
The Detroit Lions are upgrading the turf at Ford Field after using the controversial slit-film turf last year, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. It's official! The <a href="https://twitter.com/Lions?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@lions</a> are upgrading to the <a href="https://twitter.com/FieldTurf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FieldTurf</a> CORE system at <a href="https://twitter.com/fordfield?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fordfield</a> & the Allen Park Practice Facility. As the team's trusted choice for over 20 years, we can't wait for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lions?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lions</a> to take the new field in 2023.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/syntheticgrass?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#syntheticgrass</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OnePride?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OnePride</a><a href="https://t.co/Rltb8JYxuE">https://t.co/Rltb8JYxuE</a> <a href="https://t.co/Zxitbc4ML3">pic.twitter.com/Zxitbc4ML3</a>
Hurts puts MVP talk behind him, focuses on NFC title game
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Asked about being an NFL Most Valuable Player finalist, Jalen Hurts revealed, "I didn't know." Nick Sirianni pounded his fist on a table in mock disgust and cracked "Oh man!" when queried about his finalist snub for Coach of the Year. In other words,...
Bleacher Report
What Makes Will Levis a Real Threat to Go No. 1 Overall in 2023 NFL Draft
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis entered his senior season with the potential to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Although he didn't perform as well as he did in 2021, particularly against top competition, he's still a strong contender to be taken first overall. "There are...
Bleacher Report
Eagles' A.J. Brown Says He's Not a 'Diva,' Downplays Frustration vs. Giants
Cameras caught A.J. Brown showing some frustration in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 38-7 divisional-round win over the New York Giants, a game in which the talented Philadelphia Eagles wideout caught only three passes for 22 yards on six targets. But Brown told reporters Wednesday there was a difference between...
Bleacher Report
Patrick Mahomes Practicing for Chiefs Despite Ankle Injury Before AFC Championship
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Andy Reid told reporters. "We'll be ready to go and I'll be ready to go, for sure," Mahomes told reporters on Wednesday. The 27-year-old suffered a high ankle sprain...
Bleacher Report
Chiefs' Key Matchups to Beat Bengals in AFC Championship
The Kansas City Chiefs need to figure out how to end their three-game losing streak against the Cincinnati Bengals. Andy Reid's team fell to the Bengals in each of the last two regular seasons and in last year's AFC Championship Game. Kansas City has to come up with a game...
Bleacher Report
Bills' 2023 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NFL Playoff Loss
The Buffalo Bills have become one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. The presence of dual-threat quarterback Josh Allen, skill players like Stefon Diggs and an aggressive talent-laden defense has made Buffalo a must-watch on both sides of the ball. However, there's a difference between being a "fun"...
Bleacher Report
Report: Sean Payton 'Definitely More Likely Than Not' to Return to TV amid NFL Rumors
Sean Payton's coaching hiatus may continue for another year. The NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said Wednesday that "it's definitely more likely than not that Sean Payton goes back and does another year of TV rather than coaching in the NFL." Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo. From NFL Now on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a>, to...
Bleacher Report
Bengals' Joe Burrow: Chiefs Are 'Still the Team to Beat' Ahead of 2023 AFC Title Game
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium with a berth in the Super Bowl on the line. The star Bengals quarterback knows it's going to be the team's toughest battle...
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Bleacher Report
Charles Omenihu's Status for 49ers vs. Eagles Remains Unchanged After Arrest, per NFL
There is reportedly no status change for San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game despite his arrest on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence. Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reported Wednesday that the NFL said his status remains the same. Niners head coach...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Probability Meter for Each NFL Division's Worst Team
If you want parity, look no further than the NFL, where multiple teams can rise from the basement of a division into the playoff spotlight over the course of one year. Last season, the Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks finished fourth in their respective divisions and bounced back to clinch postseason berths in 2022.
Bleacher Report
Report: GM Monte McNair, Kings Agree to Contract Extension Amid Breakout Season
The Sacramento Kings have signed general manager Monte McNair to a contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. McNair had been in the role since 2020, but his previous contract was set to expire at the end of the season. The new deal extends his contract for three years, per Sam Amick of The Athletic.
Bleacher Report
Under-the-Radar NFL Players Who Could Decide the 2023 NFC, AFC Championship Games
There's almost nothing "under the radar" about a pair of NFL conference championship games that involve four teams that went a combined 53-14 during the 2022 regular season. Of course, the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles have all been to the Super Bowl in recent years, and altogether they possess 24 Pro Bowlers this season.
Bleacher Report
Former NFL DT Chris Baker Says He's Recovering After Suffering 'Serious' Stroke
Former NFL defensive tackle Chris Baker is recovering from a stroke he suffered last week. Per TMZ Sports, Baker's mother said her son is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing emergency surgery following a "serious" stroke on Friday. TMZ noted she said doctors have stated Baker responded to...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Colts Linked as Surprise Trade Candidate for Packers QB by Exec
The future of Green Bay Packers quarterback and Aaron Rodgers remains uncertain, with the two main possibilities for the four-time NFL MVP appearing to be sticking in town or a trade to an AFC team, per a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. As far as where the 39-year-old may head...
Bleacher Report
Super Bowl 2023: AFC, NFC Conference Championship Predictions and Vegas Odds
Only four NFL teams remain in the hunt for Super Bowl LVII glory. All four posted a top-six scoring differential this season. If these aren't the four best teams in football, they at least rank somewhere among its elite class. That doesn't leave much wiggle room for oddsmakers and wagerers to find clear separation between them.
