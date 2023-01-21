Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for meth conspiracy and illegal firearms
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for his role in a conspiracy that distributed at least 11 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri and for illegally possessing firearms. Gregory D. Robinson, 45, Springfield, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 20 years in federal prison...
kjluradio.com
Illinois man sentenced to six years in Missouri prison after he's caught with stolen goods in Callaway County
An Illinois man accused of crimes in mid-Missouri will spend the next six years in a Missouri prison. Patrick Butler, of Auburn, Illinois, was arrested last November in Callaway County, following an investigation just north of Steedman. He’s accused of stealing a truck in Illinois, then stealing a camper from Jefferson City. When deputies found him in Callaway County, he took off on foot but was captured a short time later.
Illinois Man Calls 911 About Intruder, Cops Find Drugs Instead
Calling 911 for help backfired on this Illinois man because he ended up getting arrested for drugs. There's a good reason dumb criminals get arrested for stupid crimes. Many times they can blame it on their own stupidity. Do you notice that people with common sense don't end up on the news? It's because they know better. The idiots are already showing off their brilliance by breaking the law. Then they take it to the next level by attracting attention to themselves. That's how they end up getting busted. I'll give you the perfect example.
Illinois Meth Head Busted For His Meth Lab, Wearing ‘I’m so Guilty’ Shirt
I famous show about meth, and meth labs that gained massive popularity back in 2008, spelled things out EVEN CLEARER for Illinois cops. Daniel Kowalski had a meth lab in his garage, and was busted for all kinds of charges. His mugshot is "unique" to say the least, as Danny is wearing a "Breaking Bad" t-shirt. Oh, no. SG.
Illinois police looking for body taken with funeral home van
ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois authorities are searching for a man’s remains after someone stole a van from a funeral home. The Rockford Register Star reports that someone took the van Saturday from a funeral home. The man’s body was inside. Rockford Police said the van was...
kjluradio.com
Franklin County man seriously injured in suspected DWI crash in Washington County
A Franklin County man is seriously injured in an apparent drunk driving crash in eastern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says John Roark, 57, of St. Clair, was driving on Highway 47 in Washington County, early Sunday morning, when he ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.
St. Louis County police warn residents of thefts at gas stations
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is urging residents to be aware of thefts from vehicles occurring at gas stations. The department says they have received multiple reports of thefts from vehicles occurring at gas stations in two of their precincts, South County and Affton.
ABC7 Chicago
Half Moon Bay victims: Officials identify 6 of 7 victims killed in California mass shooting
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. -- Northern California officials have identified all but one of the seven victims killed in the tragic mass shooting at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay. The video in the player above is from a previous report. The small coastal community has been in shock...
KMOV
Man convicted for selling fatal dose of fentanyl at casino
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Wright City man was found guilty of giving a dose of fentanyl that killed another man and caused two other overdoses. Prosecutors alleged Ledra A. Craig, 46, gave the fentanyl to someone in the bathroom of the Ameristar Casino in St. Charles in August 2020. The man collapsed in the lobby and had to be revived with Narcan.
FOX2now.com
Police: Thieves hit south St. Louis County gas stations, steal purses from cars
The St. Louis County Police Department is warning the public about a rise in thefts at south country gas stations. More specifically, police say thieves are taking off with women's purses left behind in cars at several gas stations. Police: Thieves hit south St. Louis County gas stations, …. The...
fourstateshomepage.com
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Missouri?
MISSOURI (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in Missouri with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
ABC7 Chicago
7 killed, 1 critically injured after shootings at 2 farms in Half Moon Bay in CA; suspect in custody
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. -- Seven people are dead and one is critically injured following shootings at two farms in Northern California this afternoon, a source confirmed to our sister station, ABC7 News. The shootings were reported at Mountain Mushroom Farm on San Mateo Road in Half Moon Bay. First...
ABC7 Chicago
Suspect in killing of 7 people in Half Moon Bay identified as farm worker, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. -- An agricultural worker killed seven people at the farm where he worked and at another business in Northern California, plunging the state into mourning again in the wake of its third mass killing in eight days. Officers arrested a suspect in Monday's shootings, 67-year-old Chunli...
In Missouri Is It Legal To Honk To Let Someone Know You’re Here?
We've all done it. We get to our buddy's house and honk the horn to let them know we're out front or in the driveway. So is it legal to do this in Missouri?. Come to think of it, perhaps that should read we've all done it if we're of a certain age. Yaknow, like we were driving in the period before cell phones. Because I don't know about you, these days I'm much more likely to text "here" or "out front" to the person I'm picking up, as opposed to just beeping the horn.
muddyrivernews.com
Missouri prosecutors face losing jurisdiction over violent crime cases
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Republican legislators have made it clear that challenging the authority of St. Louis’ elected prosecutor Kimberly Gardner — a progressive Black Democrat — is a top priority this year. And they’ll be searching for a way to make that challenge constitutional.
mymoinfo.com
Bismarck Woman In Serious Car Accident
(St. Francois County) A woman from Bismarck was injured Monday afternoon in a one vehicle crash in St. Francois County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Parkway Drive at Joplin Drive, when a Saturn Vue driven by 36-year-old Elizabeth E. Smith traveled off the right edge of the road and struck a tree. Smith suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
MoDOT argues unborn baby in fatal work zone crash was a state worker
Lawyers representing the Missouri Department of Transportation want you to believe an unborn baby was working for the state during a fatal work zone crash, all in order to have a lawsuit dismissed.
ABC7 Chicago
Dramatic video captures couple running from RV, diving into ditchwater to shelter from Texas tornado
ORANGE, Texas -- A couple feels "blessed to be alive" after running from their RV and diving into a ditch to shelter from a tornado in Texas. Video captured Tuesday shows the dramatic moments Zachary Peck-Chapman and his partner scramble out of their RV with their two dogs and jump into ditchwater at the Country Livin' RV Park in Orange, about 100 miles east of Houston.
KMOV
Thousands of Ameren customers without power Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Thousands of Ameren customers are without power as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Ameren Outage Map, over 8,000 customers were without power just before 10 a.m. Over 2,800 of the outages were reported in the area of Farmington and over 2,000 were without power near Potosi. Hundreds of outages were also reported in St. Louis County.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois Snapchat users reportedly begin receiving settlement money from lawsuit
CHICAGO - Illinois residents who filed a claim last year in a Snapchat class action lawsuit have reportedly begun receiving their settlement money. In August 2022, a settlement was reached in the $35 million class action lawsuit against Snapchat. The lawsuit — known as "Boone, et al. v. Snap Inc."...
Comments / 0