ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WNBA trade: Dallas Wings star Allisha Gray dealt to Atlanta Dream

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KhX3t_0kMl5h2700

Allisha Gray is headed to Atlanta.

The former WNBA Rookie of the Year was traded by the Dallas Wings to the Dream, ESPN's M.A. Voepel reported Wednesday. The teams announced the deal Saturday. The deal also includes the No. 3 overall draft pick this year and a 2025 first-round pick going to the Wings.

Gray averaged a career-best 13.3 points and 4.8 rebounds last season, her sixth with the Wings after they drafted her with the No. 4 pick in 2017. The former South Carolina standout, who won a title with the Gamecocks before landing in the league, helped lead the Wings to the playoffs for a third time last season, though they’ve failed to make it out of the first round since relocating to Dallas from Tulsa.

Gray helped lead the United States to a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics in the inaugural women’s 3x3 competition alongside Kelsey Plum, Stefanie Dolson and Jackie Young.

Gray, a Georgia native, will now move to the Dream, which finished last season 14-22 under new coach Tanisha Wright. They haven't made the playoffs since 2018.

The Wings, who parted ways with coach Vickie Johnson in September, were involved earlier this week in a three-team trade that saw Connecticut Sun star Jonquel Jones move to the New York Liberty. The Wings received Natasha Howard and Crystal Dangerfield in the deal.

WNBA free agency:Follow Yahoo Sports' live updates of signings, contract extensions, trades and more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WHIO Dayton

Fantasy Basketball: Checking in on Walker Kessler and the rest of the 2022 NBA rookie class

As we near the 50-game mark in the NBA season, and with the All-Star break just around the corner, it's time for another check-in on the league's crop of first-year players. While Paolo Banchero, Bennedict Mathurin, Keegan Murray and Jabari Smith — among others — continue to show encouraging flashes, the reality is that the 2022 draft class hasn't exactly been a fantasy basketball goldmine.
UTAH STATE
WHIO Dayton

Soccer star's husband fired for giving players painkillers

NEW YORK — (AP) — The husband of U.S. women's team defender Crystal Dunn illegally distributed a controlled substance to Portland Thorns players in his role as the team's athletic trainer, the National Women’s Soccer League announced following an outside investigation. The trainer, Pierre Soubrier, was fired...
OREGON STATE
WHIO Dayton

Depleted Bills produce a dud in playoff loss to Bengals

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Adversity finally caught up to the Buffalo Bills, who were left depleted and defeated while closing an emotionally draining season two wins short of their Super Bowl aspirations. Unable to draw on the motivational inspiration of injured teammate Von Miller displaying the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Action News Jax

Hurts puts MVP talk behind him, focuses on NFC title game

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Asked about being an NFL Most Valuable Player finalist, Jalen Hurts revealed, "I didn't know." Nick Sirianni pounded his fist on a table in mock disgust and cracked "Oh man!" when queried about his finalist snub for Coach of the Year. In other words,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHIO Dayton

2023 NFL playoffs: AFC, NFC championship game schedule

The NFL is down to its final four. The San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals both advanced on Sunday to join the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in the conference championship round. The winners will earn a trip to the Super Bowl. The games will feature three of the...
WHIO Dayton

Jones frustrated as Cowboys fall short in playoffs again

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Two more interceptions from Dak Prescott. Another missed extra point by Brett Maher. Some bizarre play-calling at the end of the game. It all added up to another playoff exit for the Dallas Cowboys and more questions about what needs to be done to get them over the hump.
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
109K+
Followers
153K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy