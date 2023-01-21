ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status For Bucks-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Saturday's game.

On Saturday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Ohio to face off with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, they will remain without their best player, as Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out due to a knee injury.

Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) listed out Saturday."

The two-time MVP has missed each of the last four games, so this is his fifth straight out of the starting lineup.

That said, the Bucks are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are coming off a 130-122 win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night.

Antetokounmpo has played in 35 games and has averages of 31.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest while shooting 52.4% from the field.

He is likely going to make his seventh All-Star Game next month and could be a finalist for the 2023 MVP Award.

Right now, the Bucks are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 29-16 in 45 games, which has them 4.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

On the road, the Bucks are 11-11 in the 22 games they have played away from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Cavs enter the matchup as the fifth seed in the east with a 28-19 record in 47 games, which has them two games behind the Bucks.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

At home, the Cavs have been brilliant, with a 19-5 record in 24 games hosted in Ohio.

FastBreak on FanNation

