ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Anthony Edwards' Injury Status For Rockets-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fW69U_0kMl5Sk600

Anthony Edwards is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

FINAL UPDATE: Anthony Edwards has been ruled out.

On Saturday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Houston Rockets at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

However, they could be without one of their best players for the contest, as Anthony Edwards is questionable due to a hip injury.

Underdog NBA: " Anthony Edwards (hip) questionable for Saturday."

The former first-overall pick is in the middle of a good season with averages of 23.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field.

He is in his third season in the NBA and has established himself as one of the top shooting guards in the league.

Last season, Edwards helped the Timberwolves make the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Right now, the Timberwolves are 23-24 in 47 games, which has them tied with the Utah Jazz for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and 15-10 in the 25 games they have hosted at the Target Center.

As for the Rockets, they come into the matchup 15th seed in the west (last place) with a 10-35 record in 45 games.

They are in the middle of a 12-game losing streak (the longest in the league) and 4-20 in the 24 games they have played on the road outside of Houston, Texas.

Earlier this month, the Timberwolves beat the Rockets (on the road in Texas) 104-96.

D'Angelo Russell led the way with 22 points, three rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes of playing time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside

The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'

Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

NBA prepares for LeBron James major move

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James could move to his fourth NBA team this summer, according to one report. Heavy Sports reports that the Lakers star could force a move to a “winning environment” following another disappointing season in Los Angeles. “According to executives around the league, multiple teams are at least preparing for the Read more... The post NBA prepares for LeBron James major move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
VikingsTerritory

Vikings WR Heads to Steelers

Seven Minnesota Vikings players from the 2022 practice squad watched their contracts expire Monday as the franchise opted not to offer them ‘futures’ deals. Accordingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers swooped and snatched one Vikings player — wide receiver Dan Chisena. Joe Rutter from TribLIVE.com tweeted Monday, “Steelers have...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

The Cavs Should Trade For This Timberwolves Forward

The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the Cavs are running out of time to acquire an upgrade at small forward. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding who Cleveland could go after including Tim Hardaway Jr., Bojan Bogdanovic, and Milk Beasley. One player who would fit Cleveland's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Short Timer Lands with Bills

The Cincinnati Bengals dominated the Buffalo Bills last weekend in the AFC’s Divisional Playoff round, winning by a final score of 27-10 and punctuating Buffalo’s season with a whimper. From the end of last year’s Super Bowl until Sunday afternoon, the Bills were oddsmakers’ favorites to hoist a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy