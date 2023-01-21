Deandre Ayton's Updated Status For Pacers-Suns Game

Deandre Ayton has been added to the injury report for Saturday's game.

FINAL UPDATE: Deandre Ayton has been ruled out.

On Saturday night, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Indiana Pacers in Arizona.

However, they could be without their starting center for the contest, as Deandre Ayton is questionable due to an illness.

Underdog NBA: "Deandre Ayton (illness) now questionable Saturday."

The former first-overall pick is currently averaging 17.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field.

He is in his fifth season in the NBA (all with the Suns), and over the last two seasons has helped them become one of the best teams in the league.

That said, the Suns have not played well over the last month and are now 22-24 in 46 games, which has them tied for the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 2-8, and they have been on multiple losing streaks recently.

On the contrary, the Suns are a good team at home with a 15-7 record in the 22 games they have hosted in Phoenix, Arizona.

Last season, they went 64-18, which was the best record in the NBA.

As for the Pacers, they also come into the night in the middle of a slump.

They are 3-7 in their last ten games and in the middle of a six-game losing streak.

Right now, the Pacers are the ninth seed in Eastern Conference with a 23-24 record in 47 games.

On the road, the Pacers are 8-15 in the 23 games they have played outside of Indianapolis, Indiana.