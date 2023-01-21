Concordia men's basketball team playing first game after player hospitalizations

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Concordia University's men's basketball team back is back in action this afternoon for the first time in weeks.

The cougars haven't played a game all month after several players were hospitalized following a particularly grueling practice , which was a consequence of breaking curfew.

The players were diagnosed with a potentially fatal condition that can harm them after too much exercise.

The school cleared the coach of any wrongdoing, but four members of the training staff resigned in protest.

