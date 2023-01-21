Virginia Basketball Defeats Wake Forest 76-67 | Scores and Live Updates

Score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the UVA men's basketball game at Wake Forest on Saturday

The Virginia Cavaliers (15-3, 7-2 ACC) defeated the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-6, 6-3 ACC) 76-67 on Saturday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. See a full play-by-play and live analysis for the game below. Most recent updates are at the top.

Read a full recap of the game here: Virginia Rides Strong First Half, Holds on for Big 76-67 Win at Wake Forest

Final Score: Virginia 76, Wake Forest 67

Virginia breaks Wake's full-court press and Kihei Clark is fouled. Clark swishes both free throws to make it a six-point game. Appleby gets to the rim but has his layup attempt roll off the front of the rim. Wake Forest fouls Clark again and he makes both free throws. Monsanto misses a three-pointer and Wake fouls Franklin, who makes 1/2 free throws. Virginia gets another stop and that seals the deal as the Cavaliers go into Winston-Salem and hand the Demon Deacons their first home loss of the season. Virginia defeats Wake Forest 76-67.

Virginia 76, Wake Forest 67 | Final

Clark misses the first, but makes the second and third free throws to give Virginia a seven-point lead. Dunn fouls Marsh on a rebound and Marsh, a 41% free throw shooter, makes both free throws. That's Ryan Dunn's fourth foul. Vander Plas is called for an offensive foul for a push-off on Appleby, his third personal. Marsh is then called for an offensive foul for a moving screen, giving possession back to UVA. Reece Beekman pulls up and hits a clutch three-pointer from the left wing to put the Cavaliers up by eight. The refs are certainly calling a tight one. Armaan Franklin gets called for a very touchy foul on Hildreth, who goes to the line and makes 1/2. With the shot-clock winding down, Armaan Franklin gets an extremely friendly roll on a three-pointer that rattles around the rim and drops. Damari Monsanto hits a heavily-contested corner three to keep Wake in it. Clark then gets the ball stolen away from him at mid-court with a lot of contact and Monsanto his another three-pointer, making it a four-point game with 52.5 seconds left.

Virginia 71, Wake Forest 67 | 52.5 2H

Franklin's layup attempt rolls off the front of the rim but Ryan Dunn flies in and slams it home. Appleby backs down Clark deep into the paint and scores off the glass as Clark is forced to play passive defense with his four fouls. Clark is fouled by Appleby in the act of shooting a three-pointer and will shoot three free throws on the other side of the timeout.

Virginia 63, Wake Forest 58 | 3:43 2H

Reece Beekman and Kihei Clark both check back into the game with four fouls each. Beekman drives inside and draws a foul. He goes to the line for a one-and-one and makes both free throws. UVA gets another stop and then Clark sends a pass down low to an open Armaan Franklin, who finishes with a flush. Steve Forbes calls timeout as Virginia goes back up by five points.

Virginia 61, Wake Forest 56 | 6:00 2H

Appleby drives right at McKneely, who is called for a blocking foul. With Wake Forest in the bonus, Appleby goes to the line for a one-and-one and makes both to make it a one-point game. Virginia comes up empty on a couple possessions in a row. Appleby drives to the rack, but Ryan Dunn pins his layup attempt against the glass. UVA clings to a one-point lead with less than eight minutes to play.

Virginia 57, Wake Forest 56 | 7:36 2H

Appleby gets Kihei Clark to bite on a pump-fake and Clark is called for his fourth personal foul. Both Clark and Beekman will now sit on the bench with four fouls each. Virginia is faced with a massive offensive challenge now with neither of its playmaking point guards available. Appleby makes both free throws. Wake Forest pushes the ball off of a long rebound and Hildreth dishes to Bobi Klintman for a transition dunk. Ben Vander Plas hits a huge three-pointer from the top of the key, but Damari Monsanto responds with a three-pointer of his own and it stays a three-point game.

Virginia 57, Wake Forest 54 | 8:55 2H

Kihei Clark has his layup attempt smothered, but he gets his own rebound and kicks out to Ryan Dunn, who knocks down a much-needed three-pointer. Andrew Carr drives to the rim and draws a foul on Vander Plas, making both free throws. Vander Plas has his shot blocked and then Hildreth takes the ball the length of the court and scores with his left hand in transition. Armaan Franklin drives into the paint and draws a foul, going 1/2 from the free throw line to make it a six-point game. McKneely blocks Hildredth's layup attempt out of bounds, but Hildreth goes right back at him and draws a foul, making both free throws and it's a four-point game. Isaac McKneely hits a big-time three-pointer on the catch-and-shoot look off the feed from Vander Plas to push the lead back to seven points. Reece Beekman gets called for a small-change foul, his fourth personal and exits the game with more than 12 minutes left.

Virginia 54, Wake Forest 47 | 11:52 2H

Isaac McKneely drives from the wing and draws a foul inside, making both free throws. Andrew Carr rattles in a hook shot over Vander Plas in the paint. Vander Plas has the ball stolen from him and Beekman is called for a foul trying to stop the ball in transition, Beekman's third personal. Now, both of UVA's point guards have three personal fouls with more than 15 minutes left in the game. Momentum is entirely with the Demon Deacons.

Virginia 47, Wake Forest 41 | 15:43 2H

Ben Vander Plas pops free to the three-point line and Kihei Clark feeds him for a three-pointer, Virginia's 10th of the game to start the second half. Tyree Appleby ends a long personal scoring drought by driving on Clark and hitting a tough bucket off the glass. Appleby drives again on Clark, who picks up his third personal foul and checks out of the game. Vander Plas steps out of bounds with the ball, committing UVA's first turnover of the game. Damari Monsanto pulls up and hits a heavily-contested long two-pointer with Franklin's hand in his face. Virginia comes up empty again and Hildreth kicks to Appleby, who hits the corner three to get Wake back within six points. Tony Bennett calls timeout as the Demon Deacons are on a 7-0 scoring run.

Virginia 39, Wake Forest 45 | 16:39 2H

Monsanto hits a short jumper off of an inbounds play and has scored Wake's last eight points. Gardner catches a lob at the rim and finishes. Make that 11 in a row for Monsanto, who hits another deep three-pointer, his fourth three of the first half. Hildreth backs down McKneely and draws a foul, making both to get the Demon Deacons back within single digits, trailing by just nine after Virginia led by as many as 19 points. Franklin drives baseline and somehow gets the ball to Francisco Caffaro, who scores high off the glass. Appleby drives down low and dishes to Matthew Marsh, who finishes with a two-hand slam. Jayden Gardner draws a foul on Monsanto with 1.1 left on the clock. Gardner misses the first, but makes the second and Virginia leads by ten at halftime.

Virginia 42, Wake Forest 32 | Halftime

Andrew Carr is fouled by Reece Beekman and ends Wake Forest's drought by making 1/2 free throws. That was Beekman's second personal foul, so he takes a seat, presumably for the rest of the first half. Franklin takes advantage of an aggressive close-out and drives to the rack for a layup. Franklin has equaled Wake Forest's team scoring total. Virginia gets a stop and then uses some sweet ball movement to give Franklin a decent look from the corner and he makes it, the fourth three-pointer of the first half for Virginia and Franklin is up to 18 points. It's a 22-1 run for Virginia. Hildreth draws a foul and makes a pair of free throws, but Wake has still gone nearly seven minutes since its last made field goal. Virginia is starting to struggle with some foul trouble, as Kihei Clark and Ben Vander Plas have now picked up their second personal fouls. Monsanto hits a three-pointer from the right wing to end Wake Forest's field goal drought. Virginia answers right away with a three-pointer as McKneely pulls the trigger on a triple off the feed from Gardner and knocks it down. Damari Monsanto is starting to heat up. He hits his second three-pointer in a row and his third of the first half.

Virginia 37, Wake Forest 23 | 2:51 1H

UVA gets another stop out of the timeout and then Armaan Franklin hits a heat-check three-pointer from well beyond the arc, Virginia's seventh made shot in a row. Vander Plas gets the ball on the low block and dishes to a cutting Franklin, who finishes the easy dunk. That's eight-straight buckets for the Cavaliers after they started the game 2/14 from the floor. Virginia continues to get wide open looks against Wake's defense. This time it's Reece Beekman who hits a three-pointer from the top of the key. It's a 17-0 run for the Cavaliers over a three-minute period and UVA has opened a 29-14 lead.

Virginia 29, Wake Forest 14 | 7:43 1H

With Wake dropping into a 1-3-1 zone, Reece Beekman gets inside and dishes out to Franklin, who hits his second three-pointer. Virginia gets a stop and then Isaac McKneely joins the three-point party, swishing a triple from the right wing to cap a 9-0 run for the Cavaliers. Virginia has hit its last six shots and Steve Forbes calls timeout as his Demon Deacons now trail 21-14.

Virginia 21, Wake Forest 14 | 9:24 1H

With Virginia struggling to shoot the three, Wake Forest drops into a zone defensive look. Francisco Caffaro checks into the game, which certainly won't do much to help UVA's spacing. Virginia gets a stop and then Jayden Gardner hits a mid-range jumper to get the Hoos back within one. Gardner blocks Andrew Carr's shot but Carr grabs the ball and gets to the rim for an easy layup. Caffaro gives Virginia a couple of second-chance opportunities with offensive rebounds and Virginia eventually cashes in with a three-pointer by Kihei Clark from the top of the key. Cameron Hildreth draws a foul and makes both free throws. Kadin Shedrick checks into the game and despite losing a shoe, gets the ball in the low post and kicks out to Clark, who hits his second three-pointer of the game and Virginia leads 10-9. With the shot-clock winding down, Tyree Appleby pulls up from deep and splashes the three-pointer. Armaan Franklin answers with a mid-range jumper on the other end. Hildreth uses a sweet spin move to get around Ryan Dunn and scores off the glass. UVA again has the answer as Isaac McKneely passes to Armaan Franklin, who hits the catch-and-shoot triple from the right wing. After starting ice cold, the Cavaliers have hit their last four shots and now lead 15-14.

Virginia 15, Wake Forest 14 | 10:43 1H

After both teams come up empty on their first two possessions, Tyree Appleby drives against Kihei Clark and after missing his initial shot, grabs the rebound and scores off the glass for the first bucket of the game. The Cavaliers generate some good looks from the perimeter in their first few possessions, but can't get any of them to fall as they start 0/5 from the floor. Damari Monsanto pulls up from well beyond the arc on the left wing and drills the three to give Wake a 5-0 lead. UVA misses eight-straight shots but Ben Vander Plas snatches the offensive rebound off of a missed three from Beekman and lays it in for Virginia's first bucket of the game more than four minutes in.

Virginia 2, Wake Forest 5 | 15:53 1H