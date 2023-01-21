ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo's top games of the week to watch for the week of 1/23

By Chris Abdelmalek, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 4 days ago
The winter sports have been chugging along and most of the Pueblo area schools are starting to get into the meat of their schedules now. With league action all around there is some separation starting to take place in the South-Central League standings.

This week's games to watch include a battle of the top wrestling programs, a tri-meet for girls wrestling, some high-action games in both boys' and girls' basketball, and some key matchups in the pool with swim and dive.

Boys Wrestling

Pueblo South vs. Pueblo West at Pueblo West High School 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, + Pueblo Central vs. Pueblo East at Pueblo East 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, + Pueblo Centennial vs. Pueblo County at Pueblo County High School 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

The Colts are looking to get back on track after having some tough outings the last few weeks. They take on the Cyclones this week who have had some success this season against some of the better programs. The Wildcats will have a test on their hands as they head to Pueblo East to take on the No. 1-ranked Eagles. Finally, the top five-ranked County hosts Centennial this week in a big test of strength for the Bulldogs.

Girls Wrestling

Vista Ridge vs. Mesa Ridge vs. Pueblo Central at Pueblo Central High School 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

The Pueblo girls' wrestling team will host a tri-meet this week against Vista Ridge and Mesa Ridge at Pueblo Central High School. It’s the first home meet for the girls since the beginning of the season. This will be a great test for the Wildcats as Vista is currently ranked second overall and Mesa is ranked number nine.

Swim and Dive

Pueblo West vs. Pueblo Central at Pueblo Central 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023+ Woodland Park vs. Pueblo South at Pueblo South High School 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, + Widefield vs. Pueblo Centennial at Pueblo Centennial High School 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

As the S-CL season is starting to come to a close for swim and dive, a few more tests for the hometown schools against each other are in order. The Cyclones head to the Wildcats pool for a matchup there while South hosts Woodland Park later in the week.

Finally, Widefield pays a visit to Centennial. Both squads are looking for their second team win on the season.

Boys Basketball

Pueblo West vs. Pueblo Centennial at Pueblo Centennial High School 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023+ Swink vs. Swallows Charter Academy at Swallows Charter 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, Pueblo County vs. Pueblo South at Pueblo South High School 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, Pueblo Central vs. Pueblo East at Event Center 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, + Pueblo Centennial vs. Pueblo Central at Event Center 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, Hoehne vs Swallows Charter Academy at Swallows Charter 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, Pueblo East vs. Pueblo County at Pueblo County High School 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, + Pueblo West vs. Pueblo South at Pueblo South High School 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, + James Irwin vs. Rye at Rye High School 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, Cheyenne Mountain vs. Pueblo South at Pueblo South High School 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023

Lots of action this week for boys’ basketball as S-CL action is well underway. The Wildcats and the Colts are currently leading the league with a 2-0 record in league play. West and County are right behind them with a 1-1 record and East and Centennial is currently 0-2 in league play. There is still plenty of time left in the season for these standings to change. This week could see some separation as County and South battle it out as well as West vs. Centennial and Central vs East.

Girls Basketball

Pueblo South vs. Pueblo County at Pueblo County 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, + Pueblo Centennial vs. Pueblo West at Pueblo West High School 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, + Pueblo Central vs. Pueblo East at Event Center 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, + wink vs. Swallows Charter Academy at Swallows Charter 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, Rocky Ford vs. Rye at Rye High School 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, + Hoehne vs. Swallows Charter Academy at Swallows Charter 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, Pueblo County vs. Pueblo East at Pueblo East High School 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, + Pueblo South vs. Pueblo West at Pueblo West High School 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, + Pueblo Centennial vs. Pueblo Central at Event Center 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, + Manitou Springs vs. Pueblo Central at Pueblo Central High School 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, + The Vanguard School vs Rye at Rye High School 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023

More action on the court this week as the girls' basketball teams all have some tough matchups this week against each other. S-CL's current standings have County and West with 2-0 records, East and South with 1-1 records, and Centennial and Central with 0-2 records in the league. This all could change this week as South and County meet up early in the week with Centennial and West playing on the same night. Then Central and East will meet up on Tuesday for their league matchup. Finally, the big games of the week come at the end with South vs West and County vs East on Thursday.

Christopher Abdelmalek is a sports reporter for the Pueblo Chieftain and can be reached at cabdelmalek@gannett.com or on Twitter at @chowebacca.

