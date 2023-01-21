ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: LA All-Star Believes They’re Still Favorites In The Division

By Ricardo Sandoval
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DRVUX_0kMl5DkR00

Dodgers infielder believes they are still the team to beat in NL West

The Los Angeles Dodgers have dominated the NLWest for the past decade, nine out of ten times to be exact. LA ran away with it last season, winning the NL West by 22 games which was the most significant margin from any other division winner in 2022.

Even though LA has been able to dominate their division for many years, their postseason play has been a different story. Nine division titles in ten years are nice, but one World Series title in ten years is falling short of expectations in Tinsletown.

Nonetheless, the journey to another title continues, and that all starts by taking the NL West once again to solidify a playoff spot.

Dodgers infielder Max Muncy believes his team will take the NL West for the tenth time in 11 years despite the moves their friends down south have made.

“I mean we’re always going to think we’re the team to beat. We have to have that mindset. As far as I’m concerned we’re still the ones on top. We’ve won the division, what is it, eight out of the last nine years, or nine out of the last ten years, I don’t know how long it is at this point. We are still the Dodgers and as far as I’m concerned we’re still an extremely good team. Yeah the Padres made a lot of good moves. They were already an extremely good team, they’re going to be tough to beat, there’s no doubt about that. But that’s what makes baseball fun. It’s going to be a battle out there every single night for us. And it’s something that a lot of the guys on this team are used to. We’re used to everyone coming after us. It’s not going to be any different. Nothing’s going to get handed to us and it’s never been that way.”

Muncy is not alone; VegasInsider.com has the Dodgers as favorites to win the NL West at -140. The San Diego Padres are right on their tail at +140, followed by the San Francisco Giants at +1200, Arizona Diamondbacks at +4000, and the Colorado Rockies at +15000.

The Dodgers have a great shot t winning the division; however, it won’t be by 22 games this time.

I see a very tight division race, with matchups against the Padres being extremely close, competitive, and chippy. There is a lot of animosity toward these teams, and as a baseball fan, it’s must-see TV.

Los Angeles and San Diego are treated like rivals because now they are rivals.

