Millcreek School District to retire Johnny Heubel's football number

The Millcreek School District will retire Johnny Heubel's No. 23 in a first for the football program.

While competing for the McDowell football team on Sept. 25, 2020, Heubel collapsed on Gus Anderson Field after suffering a life-altering injury. He was taken by ambulance and immediately flown by helicopter to Pittsburgh, where it was revealed the senior required immediate brain surgery. A second such operation followed, both of which required him to be placed in a medically-induced coma.

Heubel remained in Pittsburgh for extensive recovery and rehabilitation until shortly before the 2020 holidays. He was cleared to return to his Millcreek Township home under extensive care that included his mother, Megan Beasley, and stepfather, Brandon Beasley. In January 2021, he underwent another procedure in Pittsburgh.

Heubel worked to regain physical and cognitive functions while rehabilitating at Erie's Shriners Hospital for Children throughout 2021 before moving to Florida to continue his recovery.

According to a Heubel family representative, a petition started in 2022 by alumni parents of McDowell football players from the 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 seasons drew nearly 4,000 signatures with a goal to see the district retire No. 23 this past September. Additional conversations started in October and the announcement came Friday.

“As a district, we pride ourselves on anchoring 100 percent of our decisions in what's in the best interest of students, and to the greatest extent possible, all other stakeholders,” said superintendent Ian Roberts. “In arriving at this decision, I am thankful for the spirit of collaboration exuded by several community partners, our football coaches, and athletic department.”

Millcreek School District said it would develop a policy on retiring numbers in the future.

Heubel's family posted on social media after the decision.

“As these days and decisions of multiple meetings have come to fruition, we have noted this day as a remarkable address to what retirement means to us in the manner of what was fought for. ... On September 25 th , 2020 we retired this number in our hearts and in our families. As our journey has been of diligence and perseverance some have never seen the changes that have taken place to see things forward.

“As decisions were emailed, meetings were held, an amazing group of support came to arise once more. Alumni parents, current parents and those who signed the petition, we thank you. To address the tenacity that prevailed with unconditional support and love for our Johnny, we thank you. We celebrate with you family. No. 23 will always be in our hearts on that field. The number means something different to us and has been associated with such a movement and of awareness since that night.”

