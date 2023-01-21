LSU basketball score updates vs. Tennessee: Can Tigers snap out of funk?

BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball will look to score its first win of 2023 when the Tigers host No. 9 Tennessee at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday (3 p.m., ESPN).

The Tigers (12-6, 1-5 SEC) have dropped five straight games, all against SEC competition, after upsetting No. 25 Arkansas to start conference play.

The primary culprit for LSU's struggles has been its offense. The Tigers were held to 49 points, only shooting 29.3% from the floor and 20% from beyond the arc on Wednesday against No. 17 Auburn in a 67-49 defeat.

LSU's start to conference play was expected to be difficult with matchups against Arkansas, Kentucky, Alabama, Tennessee and Auburn. But instead of being competitive with the SEC's elite and pulling off a few upsets, LSU has only played worse as the schedule has become more difficult.

Tennessee, after getting upset last weekend by Kentucky, beat Mississippi State in Starkville on Tuesday, 70-59.

LSU Tigers basketball score vs. Tennessee: Live updates

