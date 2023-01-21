Expanded search resumes Saturday in Brookfield with still no sign of Brittany Tee

BROOKFIELD — The ground search for Brittany Tee resumed Saturday, expanding to an area at least three miles from where Tee was last seen in this western Central Massachusetts town.

Dive teams are expected to join the effort next week, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said during a press conference Saturday afternoon outside the Brookfield Police Department.

Tips from the public have been “very helpful” said Early, and he encouraged anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line at 508-453-7589.

Tee, 35, was last seen Jan. 10 at a home in Brookfield, and the family contacted authorities three days later to report her missing.

Calling the investigation “still a missing person,” Early said Tee’s family has been “wonderful” and provided “great insight” without giving details.

Tee’s boyfriend has been “cooperative” with the investigation, said Early.

Asked if substance abuse was involved in Tee’s disappearance, Early said, “We are looking at all information on where she could be.”

State troopers and Worcester police cadets combed the Brookfield woods near Tee’s home Saturday, and along Routes 9 and 148. The Massachusetts State Police Search and Rescue Unit, K-9 units, drones and local police were all part of the effort.

Two civilian teams assisted in Saturday’s search, according to tweet by state police.

However, Brookfield Police Chief Michael K. Blanchard said at Saturday’s press conference that civilian units were not being used because authorities “trust” professional law enforcement to do the job.

Blanchard added if civilian teams could bring Tee home, “we would absolutely use them.”

'A really good bean'

Brookfield, a town of roughly 3,400 residents, has rallied around the family as the search continues, and it as a loss to explain how Tee could have disappeared.

Michael Gallant lives across from 18 Main St. where he said Tee lived with her boyfriend. While shoveling snow off his car Saturday, Gallant said he’s known Tee for more than two years.

“Always laughing, talking, friendly, outgoing. A really good bean” is how Gallant described Tee.

Gallant noted Tee’s boyfriend told him that “she just left” and expressed the entire town is worried about her.

“Everybody has her in our prayers,” Gallant said.

At Bay Path Spirts at 21 Maple St., cashier Carla Martinez said she is “baffled” by Tee’s disappearance.

“It’s so not like her,” said Martinez. “She’s so friendly and outgoing. I don’t see her hiding out somewhere. Maybe she had a medical emergency or someone took her. We’re all brainstorming to try to figure this out.”

Tee left eight months ago as the liquor store’s manager after holding down the job for three years, according to Martinez, who declined to comment when asked why Tee left.

“It’s all frustrating and sad. We’re all praying,” said Martinez.

Tee, a 2006 graduate of David Prouty High School in Spencer and 2010 graduate of Westfield State College, is described as 5-foot-6 and weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black winter coat, a hoodie, jeans and work boots.

