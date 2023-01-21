ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Justice Department investigating Abbott baby formula plant

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xasyc_0kMl4ziA00

NEW YORK — (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the Abbott Laboratories infant formula plant in Michigan that was shut down for months last year due to contamination, the company confirmed.

The factory's closure in February 2022 was a key cause of a nationwide baby formula shortage that forced parents to seek formula from food banks, friends and doctor's offices. Production restarted in June.

The Justice Department has informed Abbott of its investigation and the company is “cooperating fully,” Abbott spokesperson Scott Stoffel said via email. He declined to provide further details.

The investigation was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, which said the Justice Department's consumer protection branch is looking into conduct at the Sturgis, Michigan, plant that led to its shutdown.

Abbott closed the factory after the Food and Drug Administration began investigating four bacterial infections among infants who consumed powdered formula from the plant. Inspectors uncovered several violations at the plant, including bacterial contamination, a leaky roof and lax safety protocols. But Abbott has stated that its products have not been directly linked to the infections, which involved different bacterial strains.

Abbott is one of just four companies that produce 90% of U.S. formula, and its February recall of several leading brands, including Similac, squeezed supplies that had already been strained by supply chain disruptions and stockpiling during COVID-19 shutdowns.

The shortage was especially acute for children with allergies, digestive problems and metabolic disorders who rely on specialty formulas. The Abbott factory is the only source of many of those products.

The FDA has faced intense criticism for taking months to close the plant and then negotiate its reopening.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

FDA food safety official resigns, cites structural issues

The federal Food and Drug Administration’s top food safety official resigned Wednesday, citing concerns about the agency’s oversight structure and the infant formula crisis that led to a nationwide shortage. Frank Yiannas, the deputy commissioner for food policy and response since 2018, told FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Trump blames others on his notorious Georgia call for not hanging up on him as Fulton County decision nears

Donald Trump issued a potentially revealing statement on Truth Social as news broke Tuesday that authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, are nearing a decision on charges for multiple members of his inner circle — including potentially Mr Trump himself.The ex-president, out of nowhere, brought up his now-infamous 2 January 2021 call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he instructed the state elections chief to “find” more than 11,000 votes he would have needed to surpass Joe Biden’s total in the state.“My phone call to the Secretary of State of Georgia, and a second call which the...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

RXPass: Amazon launches $5 prescription plan, but not all people will qualify

Amazon is offering a new prescription plan that is an add-on for Prime members but there is a catch, not all people will qualify for the service. Amazon announced the launch of RXPass which will be available in many states, except California, Texas and Minnesota, CNN reported. People who live in states with specific prescription delivery requirements will also not be eligible to take part.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Action News Jax

Report finds many states’ efforts to prevent tobacco use are lagging

WASHINGTON D.C. — Across the country, many states still have work to do to prevent tobacco use, according to a new nationwide report. The American Lung Association reviews statewide policies every year and then grades which areas have the best and worst policies. It shows states like California, Maine,...
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Agency delays protections for imperiled bat, prairie chicken

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The Biden administration is temporarily delaying stepped-up legal protections for two imperiled species following efforts by congressional Republicans to derail the actions. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Wednesday it was postponing reclassification of the northern long-eared bat from “threatened” to the more...
COLORADO STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Federal Reserve and the markets in standoff on rate hikes

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Sooner or later, either Wall Street or the Federal Reserve has to blink. Nearly a year into the Fed's drive to quash inflation by hiking interest rates at a blistering pace, investors still don't seem to fully believe what the Fed warns is coming next: Higher rates through the end of the year, which could sharply raise unemployment and slow growth.
The Center Square

New England states chasing federal funding for electricity transmission line

(The Center Square) – A coalition of New England states are working together in an effort to chase federal funding to support multi-state electricity transmission infrastructure. Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont have filed concept papers with the U.S. Department of Energy, outlining the necessary steps to secure federal funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The group is coordinating efforts in conjunction with ISO New England, which serves as the main power generator for the region. ...
VERMONT STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Biden granted more oil and gas drilling permits than Trump in his first 2 years in office

Data from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) shows that President Joe Biden approved more oil and gas drilling permits in his first two years in office than did former President Donald Trump. From Jan. 20, 2021, to Jan. 19 of this year, the 6,430 permits for oil or gas drilling on federal land, compared to s 6,172 drilling permits approved during the first two years of the Trump administration.
COLORADO STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Wall Street wobbles amid worries about corporate profits

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is wobbling Wednesday on worries about corporate profits following a mixed set of earnings reports and forecasts from Microsoft and others. The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower in afternoon trading, but only after it tumbled to a morning loss of 1.7% and then roared all the way back. The Dow Jones Industrial Average erased an early 460-point loss and was virtually unchanged at 33,734, as of 3:11 p.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq composite was 0.1% lower after coming back from a 2.3% drop.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
225K+
Followers
155K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy