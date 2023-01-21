Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors odds, picks and predictions

The Boston Celtics (34-12) and Toronto Raptors (20-26) meet Saturday at Scotiabank Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Celtics vs. Raptors odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Celtics failed to cover the spread as 6.5-point home favorites Thursday in a 121-118 overtime win vs. the Golden State Warriors. F Jayson Tatum finished with 34 points and 19 rebounds, both game-highs, as Boston won its 8th straight game. The Celtics are 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last 5 games.

The Raptors failed to cover as 4.5-point favorites Thursday in a 128-126 road loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. F Scottie Barnes scored a game-high 29 points as Toronto lost for the 3rd time in 4 games. The Raptors are 10-8 ATS as underdogs this season.

Celtics at Raptors odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:16 p.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Celtics -120 (bet $120 to win $100) | Raptors +100 (bet $100 to win $100)

: Celtics -120 (bet $120 to win $100) | Raptors +100 (bet $100 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Celtics -1.5 (-108) | Raptors +1.5 (-112)

: Celtics -1.5 (-108) | Raptors +1.5 (-112) Over/Under (O/U): 225.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Celtics at Raptors key injuries

Celtics

F Jayson Tatum (wrist) out

Raptors

None

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Celtics at Raptors picks and predictions

Prediction

Raptors 120, Celtics 110

BET RAPTORS (+100).

Toronto will be desperate to bounce back after blowing an 18-point lead at Minnesota. Tatum is out for Boston, but the Raptors won’t underestimate the Celtics since Boston has won 7 of their last 9 meetings. The Celtics only defeated the Warriors by 3 points with Tatum playing and should struggle without their leading scorer against the Raptors.

PASS.

There is no need to buy the extra 1.5 points on Toronto when the Raptors should win straight up. Bet the moneyline or total instead.

BET OVER 225.5 (-112).

The Over is 5-1 in Toronto’s last 6 games and 4-1 in Boston’s last 5 vs. teams with a losing record. The Celtics and Raptors are 3rd and 6th, respectively, in average points over the last 3 games and should continue to impress on the offensive end as the Over hits Saturday.

