ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors odds, picks and predictions

By Corey Scott
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F76Iz_0kMl4xwi00

The Boston Celtics (34-12) and Toronto Raptors (20-26) meet Saturday at Scotiabank Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Celtics vs. Raptors odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Celtics failed to cover the spread as 6.5-point home favorites Thursday in a 121-118 overtime win vs. the Golden State Warriors. F Jayson Tatum finished with 34 points and 19 rebounds, both game-highs, as Boston won its 8th straight game. The Celtics are 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last 5 games.

The Raptors failed to cover as 4.5-point favorites Thursday in a 128-126 road loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. F Scottie Barnes scored a game-high 29 points as Toronto lost for the 3rd time in 4 games. The Raptors are 10-8 ATS as underdogs this season.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Celtics at Raptors odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:16 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Celtics -120 (bet $120 to win $100) | Raptors +100 (bet $100 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Celtics -1.5 (-108) | Raptors +1.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 225.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Celtics at Raptors key injuries

Celtics

  • F Jayson Tatum (wrist) out

Raptors

  • None

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Celtics at Raptors picks and predictions

Prediction

Raptors 120, Celtics 110

BET RAPTORS (+100).

Toronto will be desperate to bounce back after blowing an 18-point lead at Minnesota. Tatum is out for Boston, but the Raptors won’t underestimate the Celtics since Boston has won 7 of their last 9 meetings. The Celtics only defeated the Warriors by 3 points with Tatum playing and should struggle without their leading scorer against the Raptors.

PASS.

There is no need to buy the extra 1.5 points on Toronto when the Raptors should win straight up. Bet the moneyline or total instead.

BET OVER 225.5 (-112).

The Over is 5-1 in Toronto’s last 6 games and 4-1 in Boston’s last 5 vs. teams with a losing record. The Celtics and Raptors are 3rd and 6th, respectively, in average points over the last 3 games and should continue to impress on the offensive end as the Over hits Saturday.

Want action on this NBA game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Corey Scott on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 trade targets who can replace Chris Paul as the Suns reportedly prepare for a future without CP3

The uncomfortable truth: Chris Paul may be over as a serviceable guard who can provide positive value on the court for a contender. After he was traded to the Phoenix Suns, Paul helped turn the organization into one of the best teams in the league. But he is averaging a career-low 13.3 points per game and he has struggled to stay healthy enough to remain on the floor for prolonged periods.
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Butler at Providence odds, picks and predictions

The Butler Bulldogs (11-10, 3-7 Big East) will attempt to start a late-season surge at the No. 21 Providence Friars (15-5, 7-2) Wednesday. Tip from Amica Mutual Pavilion is at 8:30 p.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Butler vs. Providence odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Burrow seemed to take a shot at the NFL with two-word Instagram post after beating Bills

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are going back to the AFC championship game after beating Josh Allen and the Bills, 27-10, on a snow Sunday afternoon in Buffalo. Once the game was over Burrow didn’t hesitate to take a shot at the NFL and any fans who had already purchased tickets to a neutral-site conference championship game that would have been played in Atlanta if the Bills and Chiefs won this weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL should be booed forever if it greedily goes after neutral-site conference championship games

The NFL isn’t above adjusting its postseason schedule to chase money. Two years ago, the playoff field was expanded to 14 teams to coincide with a 17-game regular season. The end result was a six-game Wild Card weekend that now expanded to Monday night — and two extra games for the teams that finished in second place in their respective conferences.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Does Dillon Brooks actually take the worst shots of any player in the NBA? An investigation!

You can ask anyone around the team and they’ll say Dillon Brooks is the heart and soul of the Memphis Grizzlies, who are one of the best teams in the league. Brooks tends to find himself involved with drama, whether it’s trash-talking other teams and T.V. personalities or disrespectfully doing the gritty on the logo of the opposing team. So long as he does not get suspended for cheap shots against the other team, Brooks is integral to success in Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyle Kuzma one-upped himself and somehow wore another awful outfit that NBA fans mercilessly roasted

By now, the Washington Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma’s extremely long and large pink sweater from November 2021 has become a persistent meme in the NBA sphere. Back then, folks didn’t hold back from roasting Kuzma’s eccentric fashion taste with an outfit that seemingly made so little sense and, quite frankly, still doesn’t to this day.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

208K+
Followers
260K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy