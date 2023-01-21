ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

MCSO: Five people hospitalized after collision Saturday morning in Martin County

By Lina Ruiz, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 4 days ago
MARTIN COUNTY — Five people were hospitalized Saturday after officials said a Tesla sedan ran a red light and collided into a Volkswagen Jetta in the north Stuart area.

The accident happened on Northeast Dixie Highway and Northeast Savannah Road around midnight Saturday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Four of the five passengers were found on the roadway when emergency personnel arrived at the scene and were initially thought to have been ejected from their cars, said Christine Christofek Weiss, Sheriff's Office spokesperson. It's currently unclear how many were ejected and how many crawled out of their cars after the collision.

Highway crash:Florida's Turnpike southbound blocked for hours in Martin County after fatal crash

Quadruple fatal crash:U.S. 1 north of Roosevelt Bridge shut down with crash under investigation

Fire Rescue:One lane of Southeast Bridge Road closed after crash spills fuel

Additionally, the Volkswagen's engine was found about 50 yards away from the scene, she said.

The 26-year-old Tesla driver, of Vero Beach, was cited for running a red light, careless driving and not wearing a seatbelt, Christofek Weiss said. The ages and residencies of the other passengers was unavailable, she said.

“Injuries were serious, but did not appear to be life threatening,” for all five people, officials said.

The speeding of the Tesla driver was a "contributing factor" to the crash, Christofek Weiss said.

Saturday’s collision comes about a week after a fatal crash involving three tractor-trailers blocked Florida’s Turnpike southbound, near the Palm City exit, for hours. In October, another fatal crash shut down U.S.1 north of the Roosevelt Bridge after a Chrysler minivan and Tesla sedan collided.

Lina Ruiz is TCPalm's watchdog reporter for Martin County. You can reach her at lina.ruiz@tcpalm.com, on Twitter @Lina_Ruiz48 or at 321-501-3845.

cw34.com

2 killed, 1 injured in crash on Glades Road in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead, another with serious injuries after deputies said one driver crossed into oncoming traffic on Tuesday afternoon. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said just after 2 p.m., the driver of the Nissan Rouge, 36-year-old Daniel Polo and the passenger 66-year-old Elizabeth Polo were headed eastbound on Glades Road approaching the Turnpike entrance. That's when the driver of the Ram 1500, Alexander Spandau, 29, of Boynton Beach was headed westbound approaching the Turnpike entrance.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Traffic Snarled By Fatal I-95 Wreck In Palm Beach County

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was killed Tuesday morning while apparently walking on I-95 in Palm Beach County. The crash, in the area of Lantana Road, was first reported around 10 a.m. We are publishing the narrative provided by Florida Highway […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CRITICAL CRASH CLOSES GLADES AT TURNPIKE

UPDATE: TWO KILLED. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:52 p.m. — PBSO now says both Daniel Polo and Elizabeth Polo were killed in the crash. They are both from West Boca Raton. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Alexander Spandau of Hearth Stone Avenue in Boynton Beach was driving eastbound on Glades Road […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Double Stabbing In West Boca Raton, Two Hospitalized

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A double stabbing in West Boca Raton left two people hospitalized overnight. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 23000 block of Atlantic Circle around 8:20 p.m. and found two victims in two separate locations. Sources tell […]
BOCA RATON, FL
niceville.com

Six arrested for allegedly hunting deer after dark

FLORIDA — A vehicle with a shining light reportedly seen pulling up to a gate to the South Florida Water Management District after dark has led to the arrest of six people, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has announced. According to the FWC, the arrests include...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
visitindianrivercounty.com

New Restaurants in Indian River County – Part 3

I am always thrilled when new restaurants open in Indian River County. Mom and Pop and one-of-a-kind restaurants are vital for our economy and keep the money you spend dining out in our local community. With so many new places opening recently, I have decided to continue my series with a third installment. To catch up on the first two parts, which were published in April and May of 2022, CLICK HERE.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

