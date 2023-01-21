ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serie A Striker Wants To Play For Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
A Serie A striker has stated that he would like to play for Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United.

Manchester United have practically outlined a striker as their out and out priority this summer due to their lack of an elite number nine. A number of names have been listed but one player has now admitted he would like to make the move.

Names such as Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Benjamin Sesko have all been brought up as potential signings. However, one particular Serie A star has reportedly stated his interest in moving to the Premier League.

A new report suggests that Dusan Vlahovic has stated that he would like to play under Erik Ten Hag at United. The report suggests the player has said he is open to the move.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Juventus have been hit with a 15 point deduction this season and could now be unlikely to qualify for the Champions League next season. This could prompt some of their stars such as the striker to leave the club this year.

The report from 90min's Graeme Bailey and Scott Saunders states the following; "Dusan Vlahovic would like to play for Erik ten Hag. United  are considering him alongside other pre-established transfer targets Victor Osimhen, Benjamin Sesko and Harry Kane ahead of next season."

Vlahovic would be a great signing and is a long term project to develop and hopefully succeed long term as the striker of Ten Hag's project.

