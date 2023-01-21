Friday night high school hoops action: Beach boys, Woodville-Tompkins boys, and Calvary girls stay undefeated in region play. New Hampstead ousts BC in OT.

Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Savannah State women’s and men’s basketball sweep Edward Waters, both remain in first place in SIAC East
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah State women and men both took care of business at Tiger Arena on Saturday. In the early game, the Lady Tigers won by a 73-62 final. Bria Gibbs and Mia Goolsby each scored 19 points. The Lady Tigers move to 7-3 in SIAC East play and hold a half game lead over Clark Atlanta for first place.
wtoc.com
South Effingham High brings home state wrestling title
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time in the history of South Effingham High School, a team state championship trophy is brought home. The Mustang wrestling program captured the 6A Team Duals State Title. The team was welcomed back to the South Effingham campus on Sunday by a...
wtoc.com
Kenderrick Bonner resigns as Johnson head football coach
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After spending the last five seasons as Johnson’s head football coach, Kenderrick Bonner announces his resignation from the position. “It is with a heavy heart that I announce my resignation from the head football coaching position at Sol C. Johnson High School. I would like to thank Mr. Muhammad and the Savannah Chatham County Public School System for blessing me with the opportunity to serve as the head football coach of Sol C. Johnson High School for 5 years. During my time as the leader of the Atom Smashers football program I built relationships with great faculty and staff, student athletes, coaches, parents, board members, and community partners that I will cherish forever. I am proud of many things the program accomplished under my leadership and I would like to highlight a few of those accomplishments. Back-to-back GHSA playoff appearance’s in 20202 and 2021, back-to-back 5-win seasons in 2021 and 2022, several collegiate signings, and collaborating with teachers and parents to help produce productive citizens beyond high school are a few of the accomplishments that can be celebrated as a program over the past 5 years.”
wtoc.com
St. Joseph’s/Candler leaders aim to break ground on Richmond Hill campus in March
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Joseph’s/Candler leaders say they’ll break ground on a new Richmond Hill campus at the end of next month. The project will be built near that massive new Heartwood Development which is expected to have 10,000 homes in 25 years. After three years...
5 Savannah and Richmond Hill students nominated as US Pres. Scholars
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some local high schoolers have been recommended for one of the nation’s highest honors, the United States Presidential Scholars Program. The program recognizes and honors some of America’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. Five students in Savannah and Richmond Hill have been nominated to represent their districts as United States […]
Broughton Streetscapes Project construction could finish Friday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Construction continues on one of the busiest streets in downtown Savannah. It’s been years since the Broughton Streetscapes Project first began, and many are wondering when it will finally end. Good things come to those who wait and after speaking with the mayor, it looks like the City of Savannah won’t be […]
matadornetwork.com
These Savannah Hotels Offer the Finest Southern Hospitality in the City
Savannah, Georgia is one of the oldest cities in the United States and has a rich history and culture that dates back to its founding in 1733. Known for being the first planned metropolis US, the many historic squares, antebellum architecture, art galleries, shops, restaurants, and parks charm visitors. This Southern hospitality and beauty are also mirrored in the many exceptional Savannah hotels.
wtoc.com
Learn to marinate chicken wings with Zunzi’s
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are a little over two weeks away from Super Bowl Sunday, which pretty much the day for wings. Zunzi’s in downtown Savannah takes a different approach to their wings and Larry Belton is in the kitchen with us to show us their take on the popular gameday snack.
wtoc.com
African Children’s Choir Tour stopping in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Youth Choirs, also known as the Savannah Children’s Choir, is kicking off Black History Month a little early and they have a special event for you to check out Monday night!. The world renowned African Children’s Choir is on tour and they are...
wtoc.com
‘Everything is gone:’ Community helps Richmond Hill family after fire destroys their home
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill family is without a home after a Saturday morning house fire. The city’s fire department says the blaze left most of the family’s belongings a total loss. Walking through Dwight Verdecanna’s home it’s hard to find anything left untouched by...
House fire in Statesboro destroys home
Statesboro and Bulloch firefighters responded to a house fire in the city of Statesboro on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. When firefighters arrived they reported flames were visible from the home. Bulloch County 911 dispatched Statesboro Fire and Bulloch County Fire to the 200 block of Church street in the city...
wtoc.com
Emmaus House benefit concert held in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah musicians coming together to help those in need. Area bands put on a benefit concert at Victory North tonight. The proceeds will go to the Emmaus House in Savannah. That’s a soup kitchen that also provides showers and clothing for those experiencing homelessness. Musicians...
Bicyclist injured in crash on President St.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A bicyclist was left injured following a collision with a vehicle late Sunday night, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP). On January 22, around 10:15 p.m., troopers responded to a vehicle vs. bicycle traffic crash on President Street near Dulany Street. The bicyclist was traveling westbound on President Street riding […]
wtoc.com
8th annual Savannah Traffick Jam happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Mayor joined forces with the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport to speak out against human trafficking. Today, the Savannah Interagency Diversity Council hosted a press conference raising awareness for their 8th annual Traffick Jam. The event will bring experts together to educate those in law...
Effingham County announces road improvements, adds 2 fire stations
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Last week, the Effingham County Board of Commissioners approved the Local Maintenance Improvement Grant (LMIG), which will allow for four roads in the county to be improved. Part of Old Augusta Road, Belmont Glen, Gracen Road and 1.6 miles of Silver Hill Church Road will be resurfaced using the over […]
wtoc.com
Museum of the Mighty Eighth hosting “Space and the 8th” STEM Family Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force tells the stories of our heroes in the sky. This weekend, they’re inviting families to come learn more about the exploration beyond our sky. “Space and the 8th” STEM Family Day is coming up Saturday.
wtoc.com
Flashback Bar aiming to help family of a man killed in deadly crash
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill bar is aiming to help the family of a man killed in a car crash on highway 17 last week. The crash happened on Ogeechee Road at Chief of Love Road Wednesday evening. 32-year-old Adam Daughtry was pronounced dead on scene. Georgia...
wtoc.com
How to make fried green tomatoes
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Restaurant Week is in full swing. With just a few days left, we wanted to give you a look at what you could be missing out on. Natalia Navon from Pier 16 joined Morning Break to show us one of her favorite items that are on the menu.
wtoc.com
Teenager injured in shooting on Amaranth Avenue
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old on Amaranth Avenue. Police say the boy was shot in the leg. The boy who was shot didn’t have to wait until emergency services showed up to get help. WTOC spoke to a...
wtoc.com
Jury selection set to begin Monday in Murdaugh double murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One of the most notorious crime cases in South Carolina history heads to the courtroom Monday. Jury selection for the double murder trial of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is set to begin. Murdaugh is charged with killing his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul.
