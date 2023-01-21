Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSMV
Murfreesboro house fire under investigation
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Investigators with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Fire Marshal’s Office are trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on Tuesday afternoon. One person was inside when the fire started and was able to escape unharmed before officials arrived. The fire...
WTVCFOX
Death of Nashville toddler who lived at homeless park caused by fentanyl toxicity
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The death of a toddler who lived at a homeless park in Nashville has been ruled an accident caused by fentanyl toxicity. FOX 17 News reporter Amanda Chin contacted the coroner's office which stated 23-month-old Ariel Rose's cause of death was fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was an accident. No further details have been provided at this time.
WSMV
Officials searching for man accused of breaking into home, trying to pawn stolen instruments
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows the moment a man tried to resell instruments that police say he stole from a home in Bellevue. A Donelson guitar store owner said he was threatened by the man after he realized the equipment was stolen. The owner of blues vintage guitars...
WSMV
2nd person dies in Guthrie chemical explosion, officials say
GUTHRIE, KY. (WSMV) - A second person has died after a chemical explosion at a facility last week. Todd County officials said Alex Wix, 21, of Westmoreland, Tennessee, died on Monday afternoon at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was the driver of the Onsite Environmental truck involved in the incident.
wgnsradio.com
Two Teens in Rutherford County Remain Missing - Both Cases Reported Within Days of One Another
Rutherford County, TN – Two teens remain missing and both were last seen in the Rutherford County area, according to authorities. The most recent of the two cases involves a teenager that was reported as missing by her foster family this past Friday evening, January 20, 2023. According to...
Mother robs Dollar General store after urinating on floor
Shoppers in a North Nashville Dollar General had to take cover and run for safety Monday night, after a mother entered the store while waving a handgun.
WSMV
More than a dozen smash-and-grabs in Murfreesboro over weekend
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thieves broke into more than a dozen cars across Murfreesboro over the week, including six in the SportsCom parking lot, Murfreesboro Police said. The crimes happened in broad daylight Saturday afternoon during a youth basketball tournament, according to a worker at SportsCom. Detectives believe the thieves...
Police investigating series of car break-ins in Murfreesboro
Police in Murfreesboro are investigating after a series of car break-ins and burglaries were reported throughout the city.
WSMV
Police: Man wanted after stealing liquor from downtown hotel
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a man they said stole thousands of dollars of liquor. Police said the man went through the loading dock of a hotel in downtown Nashville on Thursday. He then used bolt cutters to get access to the alcohol. If you recognized...
WKRN
Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN
A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder …. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder case. Suspect sought after woman...
Toddler dies of fentanyl overdose, family says they warned DCS before death
Not even two years old at her death, Nashville's medical examiner says 23-month-old Ariel Rose died from accidental fentanyl toxicity.
WTVCFOX
Marion County man shoots woman, himself in apparent murder suicide, sheriff says
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A man shot a woman and then shot himself in an apparent murder suicide in Marion County Tuesday, Sheriff Bo Burnett says. The sheriff says the incident happened on 19th street in South Pittsburg:. Sheriff Burnett says the man was 23 years old and the...
WSMV
Thief threatens to shoot Nashville Aldi employees: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man who tried to steal a cart full of items from an Aldi grocery store in Nashville was arrested after threatening to shoot at least three employees, according to Metro Police. Steven Dodd, 47, is charged with several counts of aggravated assault with deadly...
Greenbrier traffic stop leads to arrest of ex-convict
An ex-convict just released from prison, and who was once the focus of an FBI investigation, is back behind bars this thanks to an alert Greenbrier police officer.
fox17.com
Jury selected in Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A jury has been selected Tuesday in the murder trial of a Nashville nurse gunned down on Interstate 440. Opening arguments will begin Wednesday. Caitlyn Kaufman, 26, was driving to work on Dec. 3, 2020 between the Hillsboro Road and West End exits. Police say she was traveling for her shift at St. Thomas West when someone fired at least six rounds at her car from the interstate. She died at the scene.
Bobcat spotted in Forest Hills neighborhood
One Forest Hills community had a visitor Tuesday afternoon.
WSMV
Study: Nashville drivers spend extra 80 hours in rush hour traffic each year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new study shows Nashville drivers spend about 80 extra hours in rush hour traffic each year, according to researchers at CoPilot. The company combined traffic numbers from Nashville, Murfreesboro and Franklin. In 2019, the average commute time was 27.6 minutes. As millions of workers transitioned...
Clarksville man found guilty in parents’ murder
William "Roger" Campbell had been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after his parents, William "Bill" Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010.
Victims thwart abduction attempt on Broadway
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Rep. John Lewis Way and Broadway.
WSMV
Portion of South Main St. in Springfield will be closed for repairs
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A portion of South Main Street will be closed beginning Wednesday morning to repair a sewer line, Springfield officials said. The street will be closed between Seventh and Eighth avenues beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The work to repair the sewer line will continue until it’s complete. It is estimated that the work will take two days to complete.
