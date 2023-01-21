ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Murfreesboro house fire under investigation

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Investigators with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Fire Marshal’s Office are trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on Tuesday afternoon. One person was inside when the fire started and was able to escape unharmed before officials arrived. The fire...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WTVCFOX

Death of Nashville toddler who lived at homeless park caused by fentanyl toxicity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The death of a toddler who lived at a homeless park in Nashville has been ruled an accident caused by fentanyl toxicity. FOX 17 News reporter Amanda Chin contacted the coroner's office which stated 23-month-old Ariel Rose's cause of death was fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was an accident. No further details have been provided at this time.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

2nd person dies in Guthrie chemical explosion, officials say

GUTHRIE, KY. (WSMV) - A second person has died after a chemical explosion at a facility last week. Todd County officials said Alex Wix, 21, of Westmoreland, Tennessee, died on Monday afternoon at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was the driver of the Onsite Environmental truck involved in the incident.
GUTHRIE, KY
WSMV

More than a dozen smash-and-grabs in Murfreesboro over weekend

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thieves broke into more than a dozen cars across Murfreesboro over the week, including six in the SportsCom parking lot, Murfreesboro Police said. The crimes happened in broad daylight Saturday afternoon during a youth basketball tournament, according to a worker at SportsCom. Detectives believe the thieves...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Police: Man wanted after stealing liquor from downtown hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a man they said stole thousands of dollars of liquor. Police said the man went through the loading dock of a hotel in downtown Nashville on Thursday. He then used bolt cutters to get access to the alcohol. If you recognized...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN

A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder …. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder case. Suspect sought after woman...
LEBANON, TN
WSMV

Thief threatens to shoot Nashville Aldi employees: police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man who tried to steal a cart full of items from an Aldi grocery store in Nashville was arrested after threatening to shoot at least three employees, according to Metro Police. Steven Dodd, 47, is charged with several counts of aggravated assault with deadly...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Jury selected in Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A jury has been selected Tuesday in the murder trial of a Nashville nurse gunned down on Interstate 440. Opening arguments will begin Wednesday. Caitlyn Kaufman, 26, was driving to work on Dec. 3, 2020 between the Hillsboro Road and West End exits. Police say she was traveling for her shift at St. Thomas West when someone fired at least six rounds at her car from the interstate. She died at the scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Portion of South Main St. in Springfield will be closed for repairs

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A portion of South Main Street will be closed beginning Wednesday morning to repair a sewer line, Springfield officials said. The street will be closed between Seventh and Eighth avenues beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The work to repair the sewer line will continue until it’s complete. It is estimated that the work will take two days to complete.
SPRINGFIELD, TN

