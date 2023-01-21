'Get over that hump': How Oklahoma State basketball rallied to stun No. 12 Iowa State

STILLWATER — Mike Boynton waved his arms as he ran toward the student section. Then, the 41-year-old coach leapt into the front of the frenzied crowd.

Chris Harris Jr. soon followed, standing on the bleacher and yelling with the sea of orange. Other Oklahoma State teammates were not far behind.

It was far from a court storming, but a party nonetheless.

“It was kind of an out-of-body experience, to be honest,” Boynton said.

The Cowboys rightfully danced in the moment. They had completed a wild 61-59 upset of No. 12-ranked Iowa State on Saturday in rowdy Gallagher-Iba Arena, earning a second straight win.

OSU (11-8, 3-4 Big 12) fell behind by as much as 16 in the opening half. The win is the largest comeback for the Cowboys since rallying from 16 to beat Texas Tech in 2009.

On Saturday, OSU never led until almost the 3-minute mark.

Then it held on for dear life.

“I feel like I played today,” Boynton said. “I told my staff in the locker room before I came here I need a sub.”

Avery Anderson III scored 18 points, had five assists and three rebounds, and he blocked a career-high three shots. Kalib Boone scored 13 points.

With the sudden swing, the Cowboys are re-entering the NCAA Tournament picture in a deep, wacky Big 12.

Here are three takeaways from the huge win:

The Cowboys have struggled in late-game situations this season, and there were times it could have been the same recipe for disaster.

After getting a late lead, Avery Anderson III threw away the basketball.

Instead of faltering, this is how the Cowboys responded:

• They forced their own turnover. Not long after, Anderson found Kalib Boone for a dunk and 57-54 lead. Iowa State’s Gabe Kalscheur made a 3 to tie the game.

• Anderson responded with a strong layup for a 59-57 lead with less than a minute remaining.

• Iowa State’s Osun Osunniyi missed two foul shots with 34.6 seconds left. Woody Newton battled for the rebound and got the timeout in the process.

• Caleb Asberry then made 1 of 2 foul shots with 27.6 seconds left and Iowa State’s Tamin Lipsey made a layup with 17 seconds remaining.

• The Cowboys then had the ball with a one-point lead. After Anderson was forced into a travel on a double team — his eighth turnover of the day — the Cowboys’ defense got a stop in a mad scramble off a rebound from the missed 3 by Tre King. Newton was fouled in the process and made 1 of 2 foul shots with 3.3 seconds left to seal the game.

“We’ve been in these games,” Boynton said. “This is what you expect. You expect it to be a grind and a fight. You expect in the last 4 minutes somebody is going to step up and make plays. They’re going to have to do it a really, really high level.

“Today, we had several guys step up and make meaningful plays.”

Maybe it’s fair to consider labeling the Cowboys a second-half team.

For the second straight game, their offense awoke in a big way.

They rallied from a 12-point deficit after Iowa State’s opening possession, taking the lead with 3:09 remaining on a pair of Anderson free shots.

“Trying to win every 4-minute game,” Anderson said. “When we were coming back, I was saying, ‘We gotta get over that hump.’”

The Cowboys shot 61.1% overall in the second half.

But the work came with a 3-point barrage. OSU went 6 of 10 from deep.

John-Michael Wright, who entered having made just five of his last 32 shots, made 2 of 3 from deep and scored eight points. Newton and Asberry each made a 3.

And Anderson, who began the day shooting just 17% from deep without a made 3 in Big 12 play, made 2 of 3 in the second half. He scored 14 of his 18 points in the half.

Anderson’s outburst came after he passed up a wide-open 3 in the opening half. When he went to the bench shortly afterward, Boynton had a long conversation with his senior.

Anderson said he thought a defender was behind him. Boynton said his message was that Iowa State was too good defensively to pass up shots.

So, Anderson let it fly in the second half.

“I got good looks,” Anderson said. “We practiced ‘one more shooting’ and that’s the shots I had.”

Perhaps most impressive was this came with Bryce Thompson sidelined due to an ankle injury he suffered after stepping on teammate Naz Brown’s foot after shooting a 3 near the team bench.

Iowa State had the rare answer to OSU’s inside dominance — 6-foot-10 center Osun Osunniyi.

The St. Bonaventure transfer was dominant in the opening half, helping the Cyclones build their double-digit lead.

He was especially effective with the pick-and-roll, finding his way unimpeded to the basket for dunks and layups. He also hit tough shots over Boone and Tyreek Smith. He dominated on the glass, too.

It put the Cowboys in a big hole.

But they adjusted their defense on the pick-and-roll. Moussa Cisse made his presence felt defensively, too, before leaving with an injury scare to his ankle that cost him three recent games.

“I should have fought more,” Boone said. “He got easy looks early. I wasn’t physical enough at first and they were.”

On the day, they were out-rebounded 39-31.

Iowa State outscored OSU 38-14 inside the paint, too.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: 'Get over that hump': How Oklahoma State basketball rallied to stun No. 12 Iowa State