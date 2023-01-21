WISD's Light: School board members provide vision, leadership and their time

Editor's note: January is school board appreciation month.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to one of the hardest-working groups of volunteers in our community, the Wylie ISD school board.

We are so fortunate to have school board members who provide outstanding leadership and vision for WISD. They contribute hundreds of hours each year leading Wylie ISD and care so deeply for the students and staff in our district. You can often find them out supporting our students at extracurricular and community events.

School board members volunteer much time behind the scenes, to guide the district in providing a quality education to more than 5,400 students. This month, we encourage you to take some time to thank a school board member for their commitment to our schools.

The current school board members are listed below with their years of service to WISD as well as their occupation in our community:

Steve Keenum, Place 5, president; 15 years on WISD board; Fellowship of Christian Athletes West Texas Multi-Area Director

Miller Loudermilk, Place 3, vice president; four years on WISD board; real estate ggent, Sendero Properties LLC

Brad Hill, Place 4, secretary, three years on WISD board; senior vice president and branch manager, Coleman County State Bank

Mike Awtry, Place 2, member, nine years on WISD board; pharmaceutical sales representative

Stephen Lowry, Place 1, member, nine years on WISD board; anesthesiologist

Andy Stanton, Place 6, member, two years on WISD board, real estate investor

Cameron Wiley, Place 7, two years on WISD board, master sergeant, U.S. Air Force

On behalf of the Wylie Independent School District, I want to share our heartfelt appreciation for our board members and their dedication to our district.

It’s Great to be a Wylie Bulldog!

- Joey Light is the superintendent of the Wylie ISD