Duke basketball holds off Miami for key ACC win fueled by return of Jeremy Roach

DURHAM – Duke basketball remained perfect at home this season, knocking off No. 17 Miami on Saturday in front of the 500th straight sellout crowd at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Led by freshman Kyle Filipowski and the return of guard Jeremy Roach, the Blue Devils used a 12-2 second-half run to hold off the Hurricanes for a 68-66 win.

Miami cut Duke's lead to 64-63 with 2:43 left in the game but Duke, led by Filipowski's four free throws, overcame its own poor shooting late in the game.

For the first time since Dec. 31, Duke shot over 40% from the floor despite missing 14 of its last 16 shots.

With the victory, Duke (14-5, 5-3) moves to 10-0 at home this season but will return to the road for its next two games, including Monday's quick turnaround against Virginia Tech.

Miami (15-4, 6-3) entered the weekend in a four-way tie for second place in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Hurricanes have now lost two of three.

Filipowski finished with his ninth double-double of the season while Roach added 12 points and three assists.

Hot and cold first half

The Blue Devils opened the first half by hitting 12 of their first 17 shots to build a 29-24 lead with 7:16 left before the break.

That hot start, though, wouldn’t last as Duke missed its next seven shots while Miami, led by 14 points from Nijel Pack, put together a 12-3 run to take the lead.

The score was tied at 38 entering halftime after Duke’s Jacob Grandison hit a 3-pointer with 43 seconds left.

Jeremy Roach returns

After missing the past three games with a nagging big toe injury, the junior captain returned to action against Miami.

The Blue Devils’ second-leading scorer came off the bench against the Hurricanes, checking in with 16 minutes left in the first half for freshman Tyrese Proctor. Roach had eight points on 3-of-3 shooting with three assists and a stabilizing 3 with 3:30 left in the half that cut Miami’s lead to 33-32.

Roach suffered the injury Nov. 27 in Duke’s 75-56 loss to Purdue in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament title game. He started and played the next three games before sitting out during an 82-55 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Dec. 10. Roach had not played since Jan. 4 against NC State.