ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Duke basketball holds off Miami for key ACC win fueled by return of Jeremy Roach

By David Thompson, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15foFF_0kMl2gyL00

DURHAM – Duke basketball remained perfect at home this season, knocking off No. 17 Miami on Saturday in front of the 500th straight sellout crowd at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Led by freshman Kyle Filipowski and the return of guard Jeremy Roach, the Blue Devils used a 12-2 second-half run to hold off the Hurricanes for a 68-66 win.

Miami cut Duke's lead to 64-63 with 2:43 left in the game but Duke, led by Filipowski's four free throws, overcame its own poor shooting late in the game.

For the first time since Dec. 31, Duke shot over 40% from the floor despite missing 14 of its last 16 shots.

With the victory, Duke (14-5, 5-3) moves to 10-0 at home this season but will return to the road for its next two games, including Monday's quick turnaround against Virginia Tech.

Miami (15-4, 6-3) entered the weekend in a four-way tie for second place in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Hurricanes have now lost two of three.

Filipowski finished with his ninth double-double of the season while Roach added 12 points and three assists.

More: ROACH RETURNSDuke basketball's Jeremy Roach will return from toe injury vs Miami, Jon Scheyer says

Hot and cold first half

The Blue Devils opened the first half by hitting 12 of their first 17 shots to build a 29-24 lead with 7:16 left before the break.

That hot start, though, wouldn’t last as Duke missed its next seven shots while Miami, led by 14 points from Nijel Pack, put together a 12-3 run to take the lead.

The score was tied at 38 entering halftime after Duke’s Jacob Grandison hit a 3-pointer with 43 seconds left.

Jeremy Roach returns

After missing the past three games with a nagging big toe injury, the junior captain returned to action against Miami.

The Blue Devils’ second-leading scorer came off the bench against the Hurricanes, checking in with 16 minutes left in the first half for freshman Tyrese Proctor. Roach had eight points on 3-of-3 shooting with three assists and a stabilizing 3 with 3:30 left in the half that cut Miami’s lead to 33-32.

Roach suffered the injury Nov. 27 in Duke’s 75-56 loss to Purdue in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament title game. He started and played the next three games before sitting out during an 82-55 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Dec. 10. Roach had not played since Jan. 4 against NC State.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sujuiceonline.com

Final seconds unravel Syracuse in loss to UNC

For the fourth time this season, Syracuse lost by four points or less, this time giving away a 72-68 decision at the JMA Wireless Dome to North Carolina. Things went sideways for the Orange (13-8, 6-4 ACC) when Jesse Edwards fouled out 21 seconds to play with SU holding a 68-66 lead.
SYRACUSE, NY
nccu.edu

NCCU School of Law Veteran’s Clinic Awarded $100,000 from Duke Energy Foundation for Booker T. Spicely Endowed Scholarship

The North Carolina Central University (NCCU) School of Law has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation to establish the Private Booker T. Spicely Endowed Scholarship Fund. The scholarship will benefit law students actively involved with and enrolled in the Veterans Law Clinic, and who are working on issues impacting the legal and civil rights of veterans.
DURHAM, NC
gotodestinations.com

Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023

Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
DURHAM, NC
NBC New York

The 10 Best Cities to Buy a Home in 2023 Are All in the South

Even with rising homeownership costs squeezing out buyers, some real estate markets will remain hot in 2023, mostly due to their relative affordability compared with the rest of the U.S., a new forecast finds. The top places have something else in common, too: They're all located in the South. Based...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Two killed in early morning Durham crash

DURHAM, N.C. — Two people were killed Tuesday in a crash in Durham. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a single-car crash involving a 2017 Chevy Camaro at the intersection of East Cornwallis Road and Beechwood Drive. Two people died at the scene. Limited...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Shooting on North Raleigh Boulevard

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police responded to a shooting at an Extended Stay in Raleigh Tuesday evening. According to the Raleigh Watch Commander, Police believe the shooting happened at the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Ct. in Raleigh. Officers were in the area when they heard shots. Police stopped a...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Nuclear bomb replica brought to Raleigh for protests

RALEIGH, N.C. — A replica of a nuclear bomb returned to North Carolina to commemorate the anniversary of the catastrophic 1961 B-52 nuclear bomber accident near Goldsboro in Wayne County, North Carolina. The replica was brought to Raleigh Sunday as part of a protest by members of N.C. Peace...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Motorcyclists gather on Capital Blvd for memorial, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said motorcyclists gathered on Capital Blvd. Saturday afternoon for a rally. The rally was a memorial for someone who died, according to the police department. It is not known who the person is. Police said several of their officers, including one of their...
RALEIGH, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy