Memphis Police officers involved in Tyre Nichols traffic stop fired

Five Memphis police officers involved in the traffic stop that preceded the hospitalization and subsequent death of a 29-year-old man were fired Friday evening, Lucas Finton and Micaela Watts report in this story.

Memphis Police Department said in a statement that the officers violated multiple department policies, including those on use of force, failure to render aid and their duty to intervene. Tyre D. Nichols of Memphis died three days after the traffic stop.

(You can find a timeline of events in the Nichols case here and reaction to the officers' firings here.)

HIV funding in Tennessee: A letter from an attorney representing Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi outlines steps the state took to void a decade-long partnership in which Planned Parenthood received grant funding through the state for HIV-related services, namely condom distribution and HIV testing in Memphis, Corinne Kennedy and Micaela Watts report in this story.

The letter was sent to Tennessee Department of Health's general counsel about two months before Planned Parenthood and several nonprofits learned the state would no longer accept federal funding from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control for HIV-related services.

On the lighter side: It was another exceptionally busy and newsy week in Memphis (which is becoming the norm in 2023), so we'll forgive you if you missed a couple stories here and there. But here are three we think you'll want to check out — especially if you're a fan of the local restaurant scene.

The Lobbyist at Chisca opened Friday in Downtown Memphis, and Jennifer Chandler serves up a taste of what to expect in this story.

Ready Room in East Memphis is a new taproom from Collierville craft brewery Hook Point Brewing Co. Take a look at what's on tap, the menu and more in this story from Jennifer.

Germantown will welcome several new businesses, from a bakery to a juice bar to shops offering everything from sunglasses to high-end furniture. Dima Amro offers a rundown here.

