Ronald Matarrita ends MLS spell to join Ukrainian leaders Dnipro-1

Left-back Ronald Matarrita has left Major League Soccer to sign for Ukrainian league leaders Dnipro-1. The 28-year-old was a free agent after having his contract declined by FC Cincinnati at the end of the 2022 campaign. 90min understands there was interest in Matarrita from multiple clubs across Europe's top leagues,...
