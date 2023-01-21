Read full article on original website
Al Nassr manager explains why Cristiano Ronaldo struggled on debut
Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia explains why Cristiano Ronaldo struggled on his debut.
'He's one of our own': Tottenham chant lyrics, origin and video
The lyrics to Harry Kane's Tottenham chant, and how the song came about.
'Allez Allez Allez': Liverpool chant lyrics, origin and video
How and when Liverpool's 'Allez Allez Allez' chant came about?
Arsenal's 6 key fixtures where title will be won or lost
Arsenal's six biggest fixtures during the second half of the season that could determine whether they win the Premier League title or not.
Man City vs Arsenal - FA Cup 4th round: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Man City vs Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round including how to watch on TV, live stream, team news, predicted lineups and prediction.
Arsenal vs Aston Villa Continental Cup: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Everything you need to know about the Conti Cup quarter-final between Arsenal & Aston Villa.
Martin Odegaard reveals what Arsenal think of Man City title challenge
Martin Odegaard reveals what Arsenal think of Manchester City in the Premier League title race.
Is Dusan Vlahovic the perfect striker for Erik ten Hag's Man Utd? | The Promised Land
Is Dusan Vlahovic the perfect striker for Erik ten Hag's Man Utd? | The Promised Land
Newcastle confident of beating Chelsea to Anthony Gordon
Newcastle United are confident of sealing a deal for Anthony Gordon and talks are progressing with Everton over a deal, 90min understands.
Wout Weghorst scores first Man Utd goal
Wout Weghorst is off the mark for Man Utd with his first goal for the club.
Chelsea to build US-inspired Hall of Fame
Chelsea have plans to grow their operations in an American style.
Fulham 0-1 Tottenham: Player ratings as Kane ties at top of Spurs scoring charts
Match report & player ratings from Fulham 0-1 Tottenham in the Premier League.
Mikel Arteta reacts to suggestion Arsenal are Premier League title favourites
Mikel Arteta reflects on Arsenal's first half of the the 2022/23 season and the possibilty that the Gunners are now Premier League title favourites.
Jurgen Klopp compares Liverpool & Chelsea rebuilds
Jurgen Klopp has stressed that Liverpool's rebuild won't be completed 'overnight' as they are unable to freely spend on players the way that Chelsea are.
Arnaut Danjuma's potential shirt number at Tottenham
The potential shirt numbers Arnaut Danjuma could wear at Tottenham with his loan move poised to be confirmed.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Carabao Cup
Predicting Erik ten Hag's starting XI for the first leg of Man Utd's Carabao Cup semi-final tie against Nottingham Forest.
Chelsea open talks with Lyon over right-back Malo Gusto
Chelsea have held talks with Lyon over right-back Malo Gusto.
Bournemouth enter talks to sign Roma defender
Bournemouth are looking to add to their squad before the January transfer deadline.
Arsenal confirm signing of defender Jakub Kiwior from Spezia
Arsenal have completed the signing of Poland centre-back Jakub Kiwior from Spezia.
Newcastle predicted lineup vs Southampton - Carabao Cup
Predicting Eddie Howe's starting XI for Newcastle's trip to Southampton for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.
