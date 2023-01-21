Whiskey Review: Catskill Provisions (Rye Whiskey Finished in Honey Barrels, Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Maple Barrels, Bonfire Rye Whiskey)

ROXBURY, NJ – Preparations for the restoration of a 112-year-old railroad tunnel on the former Lackawanna “Cutoff” in Byram are taking place, marking an important milestone in the proposed re-activation of the long-dormant rail line that once connected Roxbury to Pennsylvania and beyond. Work crews have been clearing trees in the vicinity of the Roseville Tunnel and at the site where a new NJ Transit station will be built nearby in Andover. It is estimated the $32.5 million job will be done in 2026, allowing for passenger train service to extend from the current Lake Hopatcong station in Landing to the new...

ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO