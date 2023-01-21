ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

Mannie Nunnery, former Houston LB, announces SEC commitment

Mannie Nunnery was a 3-star player in the 2019 recruiting class out of Texas. He chose to stay close to home, committing to Houston. Now, after 4 years with the Cougars, he entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal and has chosen a new school. As you can see...
HOUSTON, TX
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over LSU

The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their second consecutive win as they knocked off the LSU Tigers, 60-40, inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Hogs improved to 14-6 on the year and 3-5 in SEC play after handing the Tigers their seventh straight loss. It was a lighter crowd...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
6 SEC commits highlight McDonalds All-American game rosters

The 2023 McDonalds All-American game rosters have been announced and 6 of the players competing are currently committed to SEC schools. Kentucky is the best represented, with 4 Wildcats commits combined on the 2 rosters. Arkansas and Auburn each have 1 commit as well. Kentucky’s 4 are the most of any school in the nation, with Duke 2nd at 3 and Michigan State, Oregon checked in with 2 apiece. Texas’ Ron Holland will also play in the game, set for March 28 in Houston, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
The Cushion an “Absolutely Dominant” Devo Provides Is New Wrinkle for Round 2 of Arkansas vs LSU

LIVE UPDATES – Arkansas vs LSU. Arkansas is wearing pink uniforms and the coaching staff is wearing pink polos as part of its annual Coaches vs Cancer game. Despite suffering a foot injury in the second half of the Ole Miss game Saturday afternoon, Makhel Mitchell is dressed out. He did not participate in the pregame layup lines, but he did do the stretches. He stood off the side along with the injured duo of Nick Smith Jr. and Trevon Brazile.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Two Razorback basketball signees selected as McDonald's All-Americans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two future Razorback basketball players received the honor today of being named McDonald's All-Americans. Arkansas men's basketball signee Baye Fall and Arkansas women's basketball signee Taliah Scott were each selected to the 24-player rosters for the all-star game which will take place March 28th in Houston.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Brandon Mack, former Ole Miss DL, announces transfer destination

Brandon Mack has found a new home after the former Ole Miss defensive lineman entered the transfer portal in November. Mack announced on social media that he would transfer to Houston. The former 3-star recruit played in 6 games primarily on special teams last season, and made 1 tackle on...
OXFORD, MS
Breaking: No. 1 Goes Down In Shocking Upset On Sunday

The top team in men's college basketball went down on Sunday afternoon. Temple traveled to Houston and won a 56-55 nailbiter to improve to 12-9 overall. Houston, who was 18-1 heading into this game, is now 18-2.  It was the Owls' first win over an AP No. 1 team in 23 years. The Owls had a big ...
COLUMBIA, SC
Marina Buying Spree Sails On

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) -– TopSide Marinas, a family-owned company that acquires and operates high-quality marinas around the country, recently announced the acquisition of April Plaza Marina, a 4.9-acre marina located in Montgomery on Lake Conroe, north of Houston. April Plaza Marina is the second largest and...
HOUSTON, TX

