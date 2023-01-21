Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This Houston couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
Houston Housing Authority Launches New Round of Public Housing Applications After Four-Year HiatusAsh JurbergHouston, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mannie Nunnery, former Houston LB, announces SEC commitment
Mannie Nunnery was a 3-star player in the 2019 recruiting class out of Texas. He chose to stay close to home, committing to Houston. Now, after 4 years with the Cougars, he entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal and has chosen a new school. As you can see...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over LSU
The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their second consecutive win as they knocked off the LSU Tigers, 60-40, inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Hogs improved to 14-6 on the year and 3-5 in SEC play after handing the Tigers their seventh straight loss. It was a lighter crowd...
nwahomepage.com
Ask Mike: Top 5 Players of the Eddie & Nolan Years, A Smiling Ref & Was Briles Fired?
Q. We have several questions about Arkansas Football’s new offensive coordinator so let’s get to it. Maxadories wants to know: What would you think about Dan Enos coming back to Arkansas if Briles leaves?. A. Clearly this question was submitted before the news came out that Dan Enos...
saturdaydownsouth.com
6 SEC commits highlight McDonalds All-American game rosters
The 2023 McDonalds All-American game rosters have been announced and 6 of the players competing are currently committed to SEC schools. Kentucky is the best represented, with 4 Wildcats commits combined on the 2 rosters. Arkansas and Auburn each have 1 commit as well. Kentucky’s 4 are the most of any school in the nation, with Duke 2nd at 3 and Michigan State, Oregon checked in with 2 apiece. Texas’ Ron Holland will also play in the game, set for March 28 in Houston, Texas.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian George, former Texas A&M CB, enrolls at new school in Lone Star State
Brian George has changed his mind about where he’s going to play football during the 2023 season. The former Texas A&M cornerback entered the NCAA transfer portal back in December, eventually committing to UCF. But on Wednesday, Sam Khan Jr. of The Athletic reported that George had changed his...
Even if Nick Smith Comes Back, He Shouldn't Be Expected to Be Knight in Shining Armor
Freshman guard is an 18-year-old who doesn't deserve Razorback fans piling his shoulders with unrealistic expectations
bestofarkansassports.com
The Cushion an “Absolutely Dominant” Devo Provides Is New Wrinkle for Round 2 of Arkansas vs LSU
LIVE UPDATES – Arkansas vs LSU. Arkansas is wearing pink uniforms and the coaching staff is wearing pink polos as part of its annual Coaches vs Cancer game. Despite suffering a foot injury in the second half of the Ole Miss game Saturday afternoon, Makhel Mitchell is dressed out. He did not participate in the pregame layup lines, but he did do the stretches. He stood off the side along with the injured duo of Nick Smith Jr. and Trevon Brazile.
5newsonline.com
Two Razorback basketball signees selected as McDonald's All-Americans
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two future Razorback basketball players received the honor today of being named McDonald's All-Americans. Arkansas men's basketball signee Baye Fall and Arkansas women's basketball signee Taliah Scott were each selected to the 24-player rosters for the all-star game which will take place March 28th in Houston.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas junior guard Devo Davis knows the drill when it comes to Hoop Hogs turning their SEC misfortunes around
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas junior guard Davonte “Devo” Davis was forged through the fire of two Razorback resurgences in the past two seasons as he helped dig the team out of early SEC holes on their way to grand finishes. What turned out to be two rags-to-riches...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brandon Mack, former Ole Miss DL, announces transfer destination
Brandon Mack has found a new home after the former Ole Miss defensive lineman entered the transfer portal in November. Mack announced on social media that he would transfer to Houston. The former 3-star recruit played in 6 games primarily on special teams last season, and made 1 tackle on...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Trajan Jeffcoat, former Mizzou DL, announces SEC West transfer destination
Trajan Jeffcoat, a former star Mizzou DE, won’t be heading too far after entering the transfer portal a few weeks ago. Jeffcoat, who originally announced he would be returning in 2023, entered the portal and will now play at Arkansas next season, per his personal Twitter account. This is...
Breaking: No. 1 Goes Down In Shocking Upset On Sunday
The top team in men's college basketball went down on Sunday afternoon. Temple traveled to Houston and won a 56-55 nailbiter to improve to 12-9 overall. Houston, who was 18-1 heading into this game, is now 18-2. It was the Owls' first win over an AP No. 1 team in 23 years. The Owls had a big ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum reflects on his updated expectations for Sam Pittman and Arkansas
Paul Finebaum made his regular appearance on WJOX on Monday morning on the “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” show and shared some thoughts on Arkansas and Sam Pittman. The Razorbacks are coming off a disappointing 7-6 season, and now enter 2023 with a pair of new coordinators.
Look at the damage left behind by severe storms, tornadoes that ripped through Houston area
The National Weather Service in Houston issued a Tornado Emergency for the first time in the office's history Tuesday for a twister that tore the southeast side of the Houston metro area. The line of severe storms blew east and into Louisiana as evening fell.
realtynewsreport.com
Marina Buying Spree Sails On
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) -– TopSide Marinas, a family-owned company that acquires and operates high-quality marinas around the country, recently announced the acquisition of April Plaza Marina, a 4.9-acre marina located in Montgomery on Lake Conroe, north of Houston. April Plaza Marina is the second largest and...
Popular Texas BBQ Joint Just Opened Another Highly-Anticipated Location
Killen's Barbecue just opened up a new location!
Texas winter storm bringing high winds, possible tornadoes to Houston
ERCOT said it's monitoring forecasts ahead of Tuesday's storm.
Texas may see snow, hazardous winter storm in coming week
An incoming storm may bring snow next week, though Houston will likely only see thunderstorms.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Local, state officials condemn proposed bill that forbids people, businesses from certain countries from owning Texas land
A senate bill filed in the Texas legislature that would prohibit the sale of land to people or entities with ties to certain foreign countries is facing backlash. State and local officials gathered in front of city hall on Monday to denounce Senate Bill 147. Senate Bill 147 was filed...
