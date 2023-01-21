The 2023 McDonalds All-American game rosters have been announced and 6 of the players competing are currently committed to SEC schools. Kentucky is the best represented, with 4 Wildcats commits combined on the 2 rosters. Arkansas and Auburn each have 1 commit as well. Kentucky’s 4 are the most of any school in the nation, with Duke 2nd at 3 and Michigan State, Oregon checked in with 2 apiece. Texas’ Ron Holland will also play in the game, set for March 28 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO