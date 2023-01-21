Read full article on original website
4 Bruins Who Could Be Traded at the 2023 Deadline
When it comes to the NHL trade deadline, anything is possible. It really is. There are moves made for both the present and future. One of those teams that will look at making a move for not only the present, but also the future, is the Boston Bruins. There is a need for a bottom-six wing, defensive depth and if possible a top-six forward with an eye toward the future at center.
Blackhawks’ Market for Domi Heating Up with 4 Teams Interested
As expected, the Chicago Blackhawks are among the worst teams in the NHL this season, as they have a 14-27-4 record. With the club being in a full-on rebuild, they are expected to be one of the biggest sellers at this year’s trade deadline. They of course have two major rental candidates in franchise legends Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, but Max Domi is another notable pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) who we very well could see moved at the deadline, too.
Daniel Tkaczuk: A Promising Career Cut Short
The 1997 NHL Draft is a bit of an anomaly. Not only were three centers projected to go in the first three picks, but all three also went on to have decent careers. Joe Thornton, Patrick Marleau, and Olli Jokinen were some of the best players of the 2000s, combining for 10 All-Star appearances. Add in Hall of Famers Roberto Luongo and Marian Hossa, taken 4th and 12th overall, respectively, and Eric Brewer, who was selected 5th overall and played over 1000 NHL games, and you have a draft class that stands clearly above others in the same era.
NHL 2022-23 Power Rankings: Week 16
As the 2022-23 NHL season continues, the bigger picture is coming into focus. In the Eastern Conference, it’s starting to look more like 2021-22, where the top seven to eight teams pulled away in the standings before the All-Star Break, leaving maybe one or two playoff positions up for grabs halfway through the season.
3 Stars Most Likely to Be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline
The Dallas Stars will try to add at least one player at the 2023 Trade Deadline, and it’s likely to be a top-six forward. They are one of the best teams in the league but have limited cap space, which means they will have to get creative and move a bad contract by offering up picks or prospects to add an impactful player. Here’s a look at the three most likely players to be traded by the Stars before the deadline.
Penguins & Oilers Emerging as Potential Trade Partners
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Edmonton Oilers are two teams to watch as we creep closer to the 2023 trade deadline on March 3. Both teams are expected to be active leading up to the deadline with a focus on doing whatever it takes to upgrade their rosters, while creating some more flexibility moving forward.
3 Potential Landing Spots for Predators’ Mattias Ekholm
Earlier this month, NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported that the Nashville Predators are considering trading veteran defenseman Mattias Ekholm. This naturally surprised many NHL fans, as Ekholm is in the first season of his four-year, $25 million contract. However, with Nashville looking like a team that may be heading in the wrong direction, it makes sense that they are considering the prospect of moving Ekholm. After all, there are several playoff teams that would love to get their hands on him, as he is a very reliable two-way defenseman who plays top-four minutes. Let’s now look at three clubs that could make a push to acquire him.
Bruins Should Target Another Canucks Star at 2023 Trade Deadline
With their 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday (Jan. 24), the Boston Bruins have improved to a remarkable 38-5-4 record. Due to their immense success, the Bruins are expected to be major buyers at the trade deadline and have been linked to several big-name players because of it. The Vancouver Canucks, on the other hand, sport a 19-25-3 record and will be one of the league’s most active sellers because of it. Therefore, these two clubs could very well become trading partners before the deadline passes.
Red Wings Top 25 Prospects: 2022-23 Midseason Rankings
In the aftermath of the 2022 NHL Draft, one thing was clear: the Detroit Red Wings had established a deep prospect pool with at least one high-end prospect at almost every position. Since Steve Yzerman took over as the general manager of the Red Wings in the Spring of 2019, Detroit has added exactly 40 prospects in the draft, with some already making an impact in the NHL. But in the world of professional sports, having a good quantity of prospects only matters if there’s enough quality spread throughout the pool.
4 Takeaways From Devils’ 3-2 OT Win Over Golden Knights
Comeback kids? Cardiac Devils? The New Jersey Devils have been living on the edge in some of their recent outings. But aside from an overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 19, they’ve come out with positive results in their recent overtime games. They did so against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday afternoon and last night versus the Vegas Golden Knights. They did it in a similar fashion, with Dougie Hamilton scoring the game-winner in overtime via the power play. Here are four takeaways from the Devils’ 3-2 overtime victory against the Golden Knights.
Revisiting Capitals’ Trade for Anthony Mantha
On April 12, 2021, the Washington Capitals acquired forward Anthony Mantha from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for Jakub Vrana, Richard Panik, a 2021 first-round draft pick, and a 2022 second-round draft pick. The trade deadline acquisition was a shock to many fans, as Vrana was having a solid season with the Capitals, and seemed to be the stronger player compared to Mantha. Trading away Panik was solely to free up money, but giving up one of the team’s core future pieces with two high-level draft selections seemed mind-boggling at the time.
Jets Should Trade for Coyotes’ Jakob Chychrun
The Winnipeg Jets will be buyers at the trade deadline. However, when most people assume it will be for a forward, it should be for a defenseman, and here’s why Jakob Chychrun fits the bill. He plays the right side where the Jets lack depth on a defensive group that still needs bolstering.
Oilers’ Big Four Forwards Can All Reach 100 Points This Season
In their most recent outing, Saturday (Jan. 21), the Edmonton Oilers picked up a sixth consecutive win, 4-2 at Rogers Arena over the Vancouver Canucks, with a scoring summary that epitomizes this season. Not only did Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each score once, the quartet...
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Coyotes, Sabres
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are looking for defense and penalty-killing help. Who have they potentially identified as a fit? Are the Calgary Flames ready to go out and acquire a scoring winger? Would the Arizona Coyotes trade Karel Vejmelka?. Finally, are the Buffalo Sabres going...
Maple Leafs’ Nylander Is Silencing Critics by Carrying His Team
William Nylander has assumed a larger role for the Toronto Maple Leafs recently. Over the past two months, time after time, he’s led his team to wins with his scoring and playmaking abilities. Nylander’s positive development and team leadership indicate that he’s becoming one of the options the Maple...
Montreal Canadiens Scapegoat Search for 2022-23
There’s a range of possible responses to the question of how well the 2022-23 Montreal Canadiens season is going. It depends on whom you ask. Some say it’s going better than expected, especially after the last-place finish in 2021-22. Some will inevitably say everything is as it should be, while others simply aren’t content with anything other than a playoff contender (at the very least).
Devils Gameday Preview: Vegas Golden Knights – 1/24/23
After a brief slump in December, the New Jersey Devils are back to their winning ways, with a victory in six of their last seven games. They will try to make it seven out of eight when the Vegas Golden Knights come to town for the only time this season. The Devils have 64 points and a 30-12-4 record. In their 46th game, they have already surpassed last season’s point total of 63.
Pierre Dorion’s Top 5 Trades as Senators General Manager
Pierre Dorion is approaching his seven-year anniversary as general manager (GM) of the Ottawa Senators. He is the ninth longest-tenured GM in the league, and in his time with the Sens, he has made plenty of trades, mostly to help with a rebuild the team went through, or is still in, depending on who you ask.
Avalanche’s Ideal Trade Targets Ahead of 2023 Deadline
Analysts across the league seem to have zeroed in on the reigning Stanley Cup champions as buyers at the trade deadline, focusing on their somewhat “insecure” playoff spot as s a reason for beefing up the roster. Sure, the Colorado Avalanche faced tons of adversity in the form of a seemingly never-ending injury list, led by captain Gabriel Landeskog’s knee issue that has sidelined him for the entire season thus far. While injury woes brought a ton of questions and comments that suggested the Avalanche may be one of the few clubs in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup and then miss the playoffs (an awful feat last achieved by the Los Angeles Kings following their 2012 victory), the injury issue also brings new life. It brings new possibilities in the form of cap space.
Flames’ History of Top Scorers Returning to Calgary
On Monday night (Jan. 23), the Calgary Flames will host the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Johnny Gaudreau’s return to the Stampede City. During the recent offseason, the Flames’ fifth all-time leading scorer opted to sign with the Blue Jackets as a free agent, inking a seven-year deal valued at $68 million.
