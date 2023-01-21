Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
4 Bruins Who Could Be Traded at the 2023 Deadline
When it comes to the NHL trade deadline, anything is possible. It really is. There are moves made for both the present and future. One of those teams that will look at making a move for not only the present, but also the future, is the Boston Bruins. There is a need for a bottom-six wing, defensive depth and if possible a top-six forward with an eye toward the future at center.
How one meeting helped spark Bruins’ surge in defensemen scoring
With Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scoring highlight-reel goals in the Bruins’$2 4-0 win over the San Jose Sharks Sunday night, Boston has now gotten seven goals from defensemen in its last five games. One meeting may have sparked the surge.
Red Wings would land D Jakob Chychrun in suggested blockbuster trade
Who would the Red Wings give up for Jakob Chychrun?. The 2023 NHL trade deadline will come and go on March 3rd, and there has been plenty of chatter regarding what Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman will decide to do. Heck, there is even talk about the Red Wings trading their captain Dylan Larkin if the two sides cannot come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension. But in this suggested blockbuster trade, the Red Wings would acquire former NHL All-Star, Jakob Chychrun.
The Hockey Writers
Daniel Tkaczuk: A Promising Career Cut Short
The 1997 NHL Draft is a bit of an anomaly. Not only were three centers projected to go in the first three picks, but all three also went on to have decent careers. Joe Thornton, Patrick Marleau, and Olli Jokinen were some of the best players of the 2000s, combining for 10 All-Star appearances. Add in Hall of Famers Roberto Luongo and Marian Hossa, taken 4th and 12th overall, respectively, and Eric Brewer, who was selected 5th overall and played over 1000 NHL games, and you have a draft class that stands clearly above others in the same era.
The Hockey Writers
Penguins & Oilers Emerging as Potential Trade Partners
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Edmonton Oilers are two teams to watch as we creep closer to the 2023 trade deadline on March 3. Both teams are expected to be active leading up to the deadline with a focus on doing whatever it takes to upgrade their rosters, while creating some more flexibility moving forward.
The Hockey Writers
3 Stars Most Likely to Be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline
The Dallas Stars will try to add at least one player at the 2023 Trade Deadline, and it’s likely to be a top-six forward. They are one of the best teams in the league but have limited cap space, which means they will have to get creative and move a bad contract by offering up picks or prospects to add an impactful player. Here’s a look at the three most likely players to be traded by the Stars before the deadline.
The Hockey Writers
Jets Should Trade for Coyotes’ Jakob Chychrun
The Winnipeg Jets will be buyers at the trade deadline. However, when most people assume it will be for a forward, it should be for a defenseman, and here’s why Jakob Chychrun fits the bill. He plays the right side where the Jets lack depth on a defensive group that still needs bolstering.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Should Target Another Canucks Star at 2023 Trade Deadline
With their 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday (Jan. 24), the Boston Bruins have improved to a remarkable 38-5-4 record. Due to their immense success, the Bruins are expected to be major buyers at the trade deadline and have been linked to several big-name players because of it. The Vancouver Canucks, on the other hand, sport a 19-25-3 record and will be one of the league’s most active sellers because of it. Therefore, these two clubs could very well become trading partners before the deadline passes.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Coyotes, Sabres
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are looking for defense and penalty-killing help. Who have they potentially identified as a fit? Are the Calgary Flames ready to go out and acquire a scoring winger? Would the Arizona Coyotes trade Karel Vejmelka?. Finally, are the Buffalo Sabres going...
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting Capitals’ Trade for Anthony Mantha
On April 12, 2021, the Washington Capitals acquired forward Anthony Mantha from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for Jakub Vrana, Richard Panik, a 2021 first-round draft pick, and a 2022 second-round draft pick. The trade deadline acquisition was a shock to many fans, as Vrana was having a solid season with the Capitals, and seemed to be the stronger player compared to Mantha. Trading away Panik was solely to free up money, but giving up one of the team’s core future pieces with two high-level draft selections seemed mind-boggling at the time.
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche’s Ideal Trade Targets Ahead of 2023 Deadline
Analysts across the league seem to have zeroed in on the reigning Stanley Cup champions as buyers at the trade deadline, focusing on their somewhat “insecure” playoff spot as s a reason for beefing up the roster. Sure, the Colorado Avalanche faced tons of adversity in the form of a seemingly never-ending injury list, led by captain Gabriel Landeskog’s knee issue that has sidelined him for the entire season thus far. While injury woes brought a ton of questions and comments that suggested the Avalanche may be one of the few clubs in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup and then miss the playoffs (an awful feat last achieved by the Los Angeles Kings following their 2012 victory), the injury issue also brings new life. It brings new possibilities in the form of cap space.
The Hockey Writers
San Jose Sharks Should Move Core Pieces for Cap Flexibility
The San Jose Sharks have landed in one of the worst positions imaginable, not only are they near the bottom of the league but they’re also spending to the cap with no flexibility for the next few seasons. Last week, I discussed what this could mean for Timo Meier’s future in the Bay Area. This time we’ll be looking at players who would make sense to move in order to create long-term flexibility even if it may break fans’ hearts. It’s worth noting, for some of these guys it will be easier said than done to move them simply because with their contracts, teams would want sweeteners to make a deal however the Sharks would be wise to consider doing so.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers & Maple Leafs Competing Over Same Trade Deadline Deal
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman noted during the 32 Thoughts segment of Saturday’s Hockey Night in Canada broadcast that the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs are both believed to be interested in Vladislav Gavrikov of the Columbus Blue Jackets. A well-rounded defenseman who is said to be among the better defensive specialists available at this year’s NHL Trade Deadline, it makes sense both teams would have interest, especially considering their current needs and what Gavrikov brings to the table.
Yardbarker
Ilya Samsonov is the Maple Leafs' Starting Goaltender Right Now After Another 'Excellent' Performance
The door opened for Ilya Samsonov when Matt Murray gave up four goals on eight shots against the Florida Panthers. And the Russian goaltender has busted right through it. Making his third consecutive start in goal for just the second time this season (and first with Matt Murray healthy to play) Samsonov helped the Toronto Maple Leafs survive a dreadful first period in helping his team defeat the New York Islanders 5-2 on Monday.
The Hockey Writers
6 Players to Watch at the 2023 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
The CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game is a chance for the best and brightest draft-eligible players from the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) to show scouts and fans what they bring to the table. This year’s group, headlined by Connor Bedard, features plenty of talent and prospects that have the potential to be franchise-changing. Here is a look at six players to watch during the event.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Minnesota Wild’s Jordan Greenway
Throughout his five seasons spent in the NHL, Jordan Greenway has become a known presence in the lineup for many reasons. The first is his size, as he stands at 6-foot-6, 231 pounds. Thanks in large part to his size, he is also known as a very solid power forward who can create offense with his above-average skill set. Safe to say, he would certainly gain the interest of many teams around the league, and he’s believed to be on the block.
The Hockey Writers
4 Canadiens Second Half Storylines to Watch
After learning about Saturday’s bombshell announcement that Cole Caufield will require season-ending shoulder surgery, many fans of the Montreal Canadiens are ready to fast forward to June and prepare for what they hope is another eventful summer for general manager Kent Hughes. While the upcoming offseason will undoubtedly be...
The Hockey Writers
Coyotes Have Endless Options To Make Chychrun Trade Happen
With just weeks remaining before the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline, the Arizona Coyotes have decisions to make involving the likes of Nick Bjugstad, Karel Vejmelka, and Shayne Gostisbehere. However, perhaps the most important name on that list to mention that’s been garnering plenty of trade attention since last season is defenseman Jakob Chychrun.
The Hockey Writers
Montreal Canadiens Scapegoat Search for 2022-23
There’s a range of possible responses to the question of how well the 2022-23 Montreal Canadiens season is going. It depends on whom you ask. Some say it’s going better than expected, especially after the last-place finish in 2021-22. Some will inevitably say everything is as it should be, while others simply aren’t content with anything other than a playoff contender (at the very least).
The Hockey Writers
Devils Continue to Prove That Great Teams Find Ways to Win
“The great teams find a way to win.” – Allan Ray. The New Jersey Devils stole two points on Jan. 22 when they beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime. It marked the first time this season the Devils played in three consecutive games decided past regulation. They beat the San Jose Sharks in a shootout on Jan. 16 and fell to the Seattle Kraken in overtime three nights later.
