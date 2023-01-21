ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nia Long shuts down Omarion dating rumors: I’m ‘single AF’

By Lindsey Kupfer
 4 days ago

    Nia Long is shutting down internet buzz that she’s dating former B2K member Omarion.

    “Everybody simmer down,” she commented on a Shade Room video of herself and Omarion holding hands on the red carpet of her new movie “You People” Tuesday.

    “I’m single AF,” the actress, 52, added.

    At the premiere of the film, which stars Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy, Long and Omarion were photographed hand-in-hand and hugging each other.

    Nia Long denied rumors she’s dating Omarion.
    Long wore a stunning form-fitting white gown, while Omarion, 38, dressed more casually in a beige oversized sweatshirt, camo sweatpants and black combat boots.

    The video showed the pair posing for photos together before she grabbed his hand to head down the carpet.

    The buzz began after the pair got cozy on the red carpet of her new movie.
    Long split from Ime Udoka in December following the Boston Celtics coach’s affair scandal with a female staffer, which led to his suspension from the league.

    They are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez],” a rep for Long said at the time, with a source telling People, “The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life.”

    The actress wore a form-fitting white dress to the Los Angeles premiere.
    In a December interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Long said the worst part of the whole ordeal was how devastating it was for the couple’s son .

    “I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public,” the “Boyz n the Hood” actress said.

    Long confirmed her split from Ime Udoka in December.
    She added, “No one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK. It’s very disappointing.”

    Long and Udoka, 45, began dating in 2010 and got engaged in 2015. The pair welcomed their son Kez in 2011. Long has a 22-year-old son Massai from a previous relationship.

