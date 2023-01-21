Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
GoPSUsports.com
Nittany Lions Suffer Road Loss at Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Penn State men's basketball team suffered a cold shooting night in a 65-45 road loss at Rutgers Tuesday night. The Nittany Lions, one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country, shot a season-low 4-for-26 (15.4%) from 3-point range. Jalen Pickett led Penn State with 15 points and eight rebounds. Andrew Funk and Seth Lundy contributed 12 points apiece.
GoPSUsports.com
Men's Volleyball Racks Up Awards After Two Ranked Wins
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The fourth-ranked Penn State men's volleyball team racked up awards on Monday thanks to a big weekend at the First Point Collegiate Challenge in Austin, Texas. Cole Bogner was named the National Setter of the Week by Off the Block, while Toby Ezeonu was selected as the National Middle Attacker of the Week. Additionally, the Lions swept the EIVA honors with John Kerr as the Offensive Player of the Week and Michal Kowal as the Defensive Player of the Week.
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Athletics Announces NIL Resource Partnerships with INFLCR and Accelerate Sports Ventures
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State Athletics announced agreements to bring additional Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) resources to its student-athletes. Athletics has partnered with INFLCR to bring the Nittany Lion Exchange to student-athletes to aid in their NIL opportunities. In addition, the department has been working with Accelerate Sports Ventures to produce NIL education and opportunities to student-athletes and all stakeholders.
GoPSUsports.com
Select Penn State Fencers Set to Travel Abroad for Individual Tournaments
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Three select fencers from the men's and women's fencing teams will travel individually to compete in two separate events overseas. Senior epee fencers Kateryna Chorniy and Devin Tafoya will be heading to Doha, Qatar to participate in the 2023 Grand Prix. A livestream of the action will air https://www.fie.org/live Saturday, Jan. 28th through Monday, Jan. 30th. For more information, please visit https://fie.org/competitions/2022/79.
GoPSUsports.com
Men’s Basketball Travels to Rutgers Tuesday Night
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team hits the road for a midweek battle at Rutgers Tuesday night at Jersey Mike's Arena. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. FOLLOW ALONG. TV: Big Ten Network – Jason Horowitz (pxp) & Stephen Bardo...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 12/11 Women's Hockey Sweeps Mercyhurst in OT, 3-2
ERIE, Pa.- The No. 12/11 ranked Penn State women's ice hockey team secured the series sweep of Mercyhurst by a score of 3-2 in overtime on Monday. No goal was scored until the third period when Kiara Zanon scored her third goal of the series 5:48 into the third period while the team was shorthanded to put Penn State ahead 1-0.
GoPSUsports.com
Marques Hagans Added to Penn State Football Coaching Staff
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State head football coach James Franklin announced the hiring of Marques Hagans (pronounced Marcus) as offensive recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Nittany Lions. Hagans comes to Happy Valley after spending 11 seasons at his alma mater, Virginia, in a variety of roles.
Comments / 0