UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The fourth-ranked Penn State men's volleyball team racked up awards on Monday thanks to a big weekend at the First Point Collegiate Challenge in Austin, Texas. Cole Bogner was named the National Setter of the Week by Off the Block, while Toby Ezeonu was selected as the National Middle Attacker of the Week. Additionally, the Lions swept the EIVA honors with John Kerr as the Offensive Player of the Week and Michal Kowal as the Defensive Player of the Week.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO