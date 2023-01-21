UPDATED: Michelle Mackey Update: Hospital Refusing Non-Emergency Medical Care, Family Hoping For MedFlight

Michelle Mackey

Michelle Mackey’s family is now desperately trying to fly her back to the U.S. as the private hospital she is currently in, Hospital CIMA in San Jose, Costa Rica, is now refusing to give her any non-emergency medical care.

According to an update from Lindsay Fillman, a family friend helping organize fundraising efforts, the hospital has also sedated Mackey again as she was beginning to move coming off sedatives and they were concerned about the hole in her trachea.

While she did have traveler’s insurance, Mackey’s claim has been denied and the health insurance she did have didn’t cover her internationally.

To further complicate things, officials from the U.S. Embassy said they cannot help with her transfer.

Mackey’s family is now trying to charter a MedFlight back to the U.S. for her, but that could cost anywhere between $25,000 and $50,000. The flight won’t happen until it’s paid for in full.

So far, the family has been able to pay $85,000 for her medical expenses so far, which now have totaled $140,000 at hospital CIMA.

“Any new donations will go directly toward a MedFlight so we can get Michelle home and get her the proper care she deserves. Please continue to share,” said Fillman in the gofundme update.

To donate, visit https://gofund.me/c70eaf95.

Additionally, these locations in Lewis, Thurston and Pierce Counties are accepting cash donations for Mackey’s treatment.

Olympia Roof Doctor, located at 8120 Old Highway 99 SE in Tumwater

Chehalis Roof Doctor, located at 1522 Bishop Road in Chehalis

Mill Haus Cider Co. and Taproom, located at 303 Center St. E. in Eatonville

Cedar Village IGA, located at 206 East Walnut St. in Winlock

Rise & Grind coffee stand, located at 29716 state Route 706 E. in Ashford

Three benefit dinners have also been planned to help pay for her medical expenses.

The first will be a lasagna dinner and silent auction starting at 4 p.m. on Feb. 4 at the Mt. Rainier Lions Club, located at 27726 state Route 706 in Ashford.

Then, on Feb. 11 at 4 p.m., a spaghetti dinner, auction and raffle will be held at the Eagles Hall in Eatonville, located at 100 Weyerhaeuser Road N.

The third dinner will be on March 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. at McFiler’s Chehalis Theater, located at 588 N Market Blvd, and will feature a silent auction.

Mackey, owner of Rise & Grind coffee stand, fell into a coma last Thursday when she suffered cardiac arrest while anesthesia was being applied for a dental procedure that she and her boyfriend, Jack Chambers, traveled to Costa Rica for last week.

Chambers remains in Costa Rica with her and has been joined by her sister, Shana Mackey.

Her family and friends thank the community for their continued prayers and support.