ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eatonville, WA

UPDATED: Michelle Mackey Update: Hospital Refusing Non-Emergency Medical Care, Family Hoping For MedFlight

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qbwgn_0kMl0X3600
Michelle Mackey

Michelle Mackey’s family is now desperately trying to fly her back to the U.S. as the private hospital she is currently in, Hospital CIMA in San Jose, Costa Rica, is now refusing to give her any non-emergency medical care.

According to an update from Lindsay Fillman, a family friend helping organize fundraising efforts, the hospital has also sedated Mackey again as she was beginning to move coming off sedatives and they were concerned about the hole in her trachea.

While she did have traveler’s insurance, Mackey’s claim has been denied and the health insurance she did have didn’t cover her internationally.

To further complicate things, officials from the U.S. Embassy said they cannot help with her transfer.

Mackey’s family is now trying to charter a MedFlight back to the U.S. for her, but that could cost anywhere between $25,000 and $50,000. The flight won’t happen until it’s paid for in full.

So far, the family has been able to pay $85,000 for her medical expenses so far, which now have totaled $140,000 at hospital CIMA.

“Any new donations will go directly toward a MedFlight so we can get Michelle home and get her the proper care she deserves. Please continue to share,” said Fillman in the gofundme update.

To donate, visit https://gofund.me/c70eaf95.

Additionally, these locations in Lewis, Thurston and Pierce Counties are accepting cash donations for Mackey’s treatment.

  • Olympia Roof Doctor, located at 8120 Old Highway 99 SE in Tumwater
  • Chehalis Roof Doctor, located at 1522 Bishop Road in Chehalis
  • Mill Haus Cider Co. and Taproom, located at 303 Center St. E. in Eatonville
  • Cedar Village IGA, located at 206 East Walnut St. in Winlock
  • Rise & Grind coffee stand, located at 29716 state Route 706 E. in Ashford

Three benefit dinners have also been planned to help pay for her medical expenses.

The first will be a lasagna dinner and silent auction starting at 4 p.m. on Feb. 4 at the Mt. Rainier Lions Club, located at 27726 state Route 706 in Ashford.

Then, on Feb. 11 at 4 p.m., a spaghetti dinner, auction and raffle will be held at the Eagles Hall in Eatonville, located at 100 Weyerhaeuser Road N.

The third dinner will be on March 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. at McFiler’s Chehalis Theater, located at 588 N Market Blvd, and will feature a silent auction.

Mackey, owner of Rise & Grind coffee stand, fell into a coma last Thursday when she suffered cardiac arrest while anesthesia was being applied for a dental procedure that she and her boyfriend, Jack Chambers, traveled to Costa Rica for last week.

Chambers remains in Costa Rica with her and has been joined by her sister, Shana Mackey.

Her family and friends thank the community for their continued prayers and support.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Lewis County Fire District 5 to Offer Blood Pressure Checks to Residents

Lewis County Fire District 5 in Napavine is encouraging residents to get their blood pressure checked. From Jan. 23 through Jan. 27, residents can go to the main station at 115 E. Washington St. in Napavine and get their blood pressure checked by an emergency medical technician or a paramedic. Those who get their blood pressure checked will receive a free wallet card to keep track of their blood pressure.
NAPAVINE, WA
KING 5

Ocean Shores Elementary closed after wave of illnesses reported

OCEAN SHORES, Wash — Ocean Shores Elementary closed Tuesday for deep cleaning amid a large number of illnesses, according to the North Beach School District. "The winter illnesses are something our school and families deal with every year," a statement from the school district reads. "This year is no exception."
OCEAN SHORES, WA
610KONA

Victims Identified in Olympia House Fire

A fire over the weekend in Olympia took the lives of five people, two adults and three children. The Sherman Valley Ranch home, on the 8800 block of Sherman Valley Rd SW, was engulfed in flames by the time first responders arrived early Saturday morning. West Thurston Fire along with...
OLYMPIA, WA
ifiberone.com

CWU student found dead in dorm shower identified

ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson has released more info about the Central Washington University student who died in an on-campus dorm over the weekend. Following a Tuesday autopsy, Bergman identified the deceased student as 20-year-old Gabriel Jungmann of Bellevue. Henderson says Jungman was found dead in the shower...
ELLENSBURG, WA
KUOW

Pierce County pushes back on the state's proposed airport sites

Sea-Tac Airport is expected to reach capacity by 2050, meaning there are an expected 27 million passengers who won't be able to fly because supply can’t meet demand. To solve this looming problem, the Washington Legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission, or CACC, in 2019. The commission is tasked with recommending an ideal location for a new international airport.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Washington woman trapped in Costa Rica as medical bills Soar

SEATTLE - Michele Mackey planned to visit Costa Rica twice in 2023 – part of a plan to work around expensive dental work that was cheaper outside the U.S. The plan unraveled quickly, according to her sister, after Mackey’s blood pressure dropped and her heart stopped while under anesthesia.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Pierce County leaks precious data, KIRO’s Gee Scott among victims

Pierce County accidentally released approximately 500,000 partial Social Security numbers when responding to a routine public records request last month, according to the Pierce County Auditor’s Office. The request was for voter registration data, which typically includes names, addresses, and birth dates. The mistake was quickly spotted, according to...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Four-vehicle crash in Kent kills 1, sends 2 more to hospital

KENT, Wash. — Police are investigating a four-vehicle crash that killed one person and sent two others to the hospital in Kent on Saturday. According to Puget Sound Fire, the collision occurred on the 1900 block of Central Avenue South. PSF first tweeted about the crash at 11:05 a.m.
KENT, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
3K+
Followers
349
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy