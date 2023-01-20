ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minor Injuries Reported After Two-Vehicle Collision Knocks Over Street Light in Centralia

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 5 days ago
Crews use lights to illuminate a scene where a car struck a light pole along South Gold Street in Centralia Wednesday night.

Minor injuries were reported following a two-vehicle collision that knocked over a street light at the intersection of East Summa and South Gold streets at 6:05 p.m. on Wednesday. One driver had reportedly failed to yield right-of-way to another vehicle, according to the Centralia Police Department. In addition to knocking over the street light, the impact of the collision caused both vehicles’ airbags to deploy.

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

