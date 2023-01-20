Minor Injuries Reported After Two-Vehicle Collision Knocks Over Street Light in Centralia

Lewis County Fire District 5 in Napavine is encouraging residents to get their blood pressure checked. From Jan. 23 through Jan. 27, residents can go to the main station at 115 E. Washington St. in Napavine and get their blood pressure checked by an emergency medical technician or a paramedic. Those who get their blood pressure checked will receive a free wallet card to keep track of their blood pressure.

NAPAVINE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO