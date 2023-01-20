Minor Injuries Reported After Two-Vehicle Collision Knocks Over Street Light in Centralia
Minor injuries were reported following a two-vehicle collision that knocked over a street light at the intersection of East Summa and South Gold streets at 6:05 p.m. on Wednesday. One driver had reportedly failed to yield right-of-way to another vehicle, according to the Centralia Police Department. In addition to knocking over the street light, the impact of the collision caused both vehicles’ airbags to deploy.
