Debating Lions Targeting Offensive Players Early in Draft

The Detroit Lions are about to embark on one of the most important offseasons in the history of the franchise .

Detroit's young roster was able to handle the natural ebbs and flows of a long NFL season, securing a winning season and finishing second in the NFC North.

After two years working together, it is clear the type of football player Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes are seeking to add to the organization.

"You’ve just got to be consistent, and just handle your business, go to work every week. You’ve got to have a little luck," said Campbell. "You do, but you’ve got to be a resilient team, and I think that’s got to be part of your foundation. And, that’s why we put this team together.”

After earning six additional wins in 2022, expectations have grown rapidly, with many supporters and pundits expecting the team to take another leap forward in 2023.

It is clear the defensive side of the football is in need of additional resources, as each unit could benefit from added depth and higher-end talent.

With two first-round draft picks, the debate has started regarding what position the team should prioritize.

The consensus opinion has been to add two players on defense. But, what if Holmes decided to add two offensive players early in the draft?

On the latest edition of the All Lions podcast, Logan Lamorandier returns to debate how Holmes and the front office should approach the offseason, the optimism surrounding the team and which free agents the team should prioritize.

